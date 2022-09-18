La Liga 2022-23: 'Everyone is prepared and plugged in' - Xavi after Barcelona thrashes Elche

Barcelona continues with its free-flowing form, as it dominated Elche 3-0 at home on Saturday. Meanwhile, Xavi has addressed that his side is prepared and ready to go in the hectic weeks next month.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Spanish giants Barcelona looks unstoppable under head coach Xavi, as it secured a dominant 3-0 win over Elche at Camp Nou on Saturday. With this win, the hosts have temporarily edged to the top of the points table, with a match more. Moreover, it stays unbeaten, having registered five wins and a draw in the six games of the La Liga 2022-23. As for the Elche match, the scorers for Blaugrana were Robert Lewandowski (34 and 48) and Memphis Depay (41). Meanwhile, Xavi was hyped following the triumph and asserted that his boys were pumped up, heading into the hectic month of October.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After the victory, Xavi commented, "We are a broad squad, in which everyone trains well. Everyone is prepared and plugged in when the team needs it, which is important. It's an atypical year with a tight schedule. We won't rest for a few weeks, and we need everyone. It's about making a group." ALSO READ: BUNDESLIGA: 'THINKING ABOUT THE SITUATION AND EVERYTHING' - NAGELSMANN AFTER AUGSBURG STUNS BAYERN

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Whoever plays, the team is up to the task. We have plenty to choose from, many options, and in the end, the squads are the ones that win the titles, not the starting 11," added Xavi, reports Fotmob. He was also all-praise for youngsters Alejandro Balde and Pedri, who played to their full potential against Elche.

Image Credit: Getty Images