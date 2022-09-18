Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Everyone is prepared and plugged in' - Xavi after Barcelona thrashes Elche

    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Barcelona continues with its free-flowing form, as it dominated Elche 3-0 at home on Saturday. Meanwhile, Xavi has addressed that his side is prepared and ready to go in the hectic weeks next month.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish giants Barcelona looks unstoppable under head coach Xavi, as it secured a dominant 3-0 win over Elche at Camp Nou on Saturday. With this win, the hosts have temporarily edged to the top of the points table, with a match more. Moreover, it stays unbeaten, having registered five wins and a draw in the six games of the La Liga 2022-23. As for the Elche match, the scorers for Blaugrana were Robert Lewandowski (34 and 48) and Memphis Depay (41). Meanwhile, Xavi was hyped following the triumph and asserted that his boys were pumped up, heading into the hectic month of October.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After the victory, Xavi commented, "We are a broad squad, in which everyone trains well. Everyone is prepared and plugged in when the team needs it, which is important. It's an atypical year with a tight schedule. We won't rest for a few weeks, and we need everyone. It's about making a group."

    ALSO READ: BUNDESLIGA: 'THINKING ABOUT THE SITUATION AND EVERYTHING' - NAGELSMANN AFTER AUGSBURG STUNS BAYERN

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Whoever plays, the team is up to the task. We have plenty to choose from, many options, and in the end, the squads are the ones that win the titles, not the starting 11," added Xavi, reports Fotmob. He was also all-praise for youngsters Alejandro Balde and Pedri, who played to their full potential against Elche.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "He [Pedri] is one of the best who's come through here. He understands the game, makes a difference with the pass, and doesn't lose the ball. We have to take care of him. They [Elche] did a lot of individual marking, and Balde can generate superiority inside and out. Surprisingly, an 18-year-old boy plays at that level. He's in great physical condition, and he's going to give us a lot," Xavi concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Bundesliga 2022-23: Thinking about the situation and everything - Julian Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich-ayh

    Bundesliga: 'Thinking about the situation and everything' - Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern

    football EPL 2022-23, English Premier League: I understand - Brendan Rodgers fears sack after Leicester City thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I understand' - Rodgers fears sack after Leicester thrashed by Tottenham

    football EPL 2022-23: 'If you play in the way he played, everyone is happy' - Antonio Conte on Son Heung-min's hat-trick for Tottenham vs Leicester-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'If you play in the way he played, everyone is happy' - Conte on Son's hat-trick

    football EPL 2022-23: I unconditionally trust all of them and Jack Grealish - Pep Guardiola after Manchester City thumps Wolverhampton Wanderers-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I unconditionally trust all of them and Grealish' - Guardiola after City thumps Wolves

    football Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland snt

    Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland

    Recent Stories

    Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty to share screen space in Bilal? Here's what we know RBA

    Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty to share screen space in Bilal? Here's what we know

    Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26 All about it gcw

    Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26; All about it

    White egg or brown egg? What is the difference? Which one is better? Know it all here SUR

    White egg or brown egg? What is the difference? Which one is better? Know it all here

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture will make your day; take a look RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture will make your day; take a look

    football Bundesliga 2022-23: Thinking about the situation and everything - Julian Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich-ayh

    Bundesliga: 'Thinking about the situation and everything' - Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon