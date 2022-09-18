Bundesliga: 'Thinking about the situation and everything' - Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern

Bayern Munich suffered a shocking 0-1 loss in Augsburg on Saturday, as it fears dropping out of the top four by Sunday. Bavarian boss Julian Nagelsmann was frustrated and has warned that he is thinking about all aspects.

German champion Bayern Munich had a reality check that it is not invincible in Bundesliga. On Saturday, it suffered a slight 0-1 loss to Augsburg away from home, with Mergim Berisha scoring the winner in the 59th after an assist from Iago, despite the visitors being the better side in terms of match stats. The defeat has dropped Bayern to the fourth spot, while it is on the verge of dropping out of the top four by Sunday. Bavarian head coach Julian Nagelsmann was frustrated by the same, with his club struggling, having registered three wins and draws each, along with a loss in seven games.

Presenting his reaction and take on the entire match after the failure, Nagelsmann said, "If I look at the statistics, I think we should win that game if we properly defend that free-kick [leading to the Augsburg goal]. It was difficult to break them down after it went to 1-0."

"I won't be talking about individual players here. I will speak to them directly. There's always a difference between what I tell you and what I tell the team. I'm thinking about all things. About the situation, about myself, about everything," added Nagelsmann, reports Fotmob. On the other hand, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has warned his side to deliver and won't accept any more excuses.

Talking to Sky Sport, Salihamidzic said, "We didn't finish the situations. Several situations that we had, didn't finish in a concentrated manner, didn't play through to the end with individual greed of wanting to score goals. And, we also allowed a few chances against us, didn't defend those situations to the end, and we can't win in the Bundesliga like that. If we don't bring that certain discipline, greed and physicality, then you can't win in the Bundesliga. Now there are no more excuses. Now we need wins."