Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bundesliga: 'Thinking about the situation and everything' - Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern

    Bayern Munich suffered a shocking 0-1 loss in Augsburg on Saturday, as it fears dropping out of the top four by Sunday. Bavarian boss Julian Nagelsmann was frustrated and has warned that he is thinking about all aspects.

    football Bundesliga 2022-23: Thinking about the situation and everything - Julian Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    German champion Bayern Munich had a reality check that it is not invincible in Bundesliga. On Saturday, it suffered a slight 0-1 loss to Augsburg away from home, with Mergim Berisha scoring the winner in the 59th after an assist from Iago, despite the visitors being the better side in terms of match stats. The defeat has dropped Bayern to the fourth spot, while it is on the verge of dropping out of the top four by Sunday. Bavarian head coach Julian Nagelsmann was frustrated by the same, with his club struggling, having registered three wins and draws each, along with a loss in seven games.

    Presenting his reaction and take on the entire match after the failure, Nagelsmann said, "If I look at the statistics, I think we should win that game if we properly defend that free-kick [leading to the Augsburg goal]. It was difficult to break them down after it went to 1-0."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'I UNDERSTAND' - RODGERS FEARS SACK AFTER LEICESTER THRASHED BY TOTTENHAM

    "I won't be talking about individual players here. I will speak to them directly. There's always a difference between what I tell you and what I tell the team. I'm thinking about all things. About the situation, about myself, about everything," added Nagelsmann, reports Fotmob. On the other hand, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has warned his side to deliver and won't accept any more excuses.

    Talking to Sky Sport, Salihamidzic said, "We didn't finish the situations. Several situations that we had, didn't finish in a concentrated manner, didn't play through to the end with individual greed of wanting to score goals. And, we also allowed a few chances against us, didn't defend those situations to the end, and we can't win in the Bundesliga like that. If we don't bring that certain discipline, greed and physicality, then you can't win in the Bundesliga. Now there are no more excuses. Now we need wins."

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football EPL 2022-23, English Premier League: I understand - Brendan Rodgers fears sack after Leicester City thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I understand' - Rodgers fears sack after Leicester thrashed by Tottenham

    football EPL 2022-23: 'If you play in the way he played, everyone is happy' - Antonio Conte on Son Heung-min's hat-trick for Tottenham vs Leicester-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'If you play in the way he played, everyone is happy' - Conte on Son's hat-trick

    football EPL 2022-23: I unconditionally trust all of them and Jack Grealish - Pep Guardiola after Manchester City thumps Wolverhampton Wanderers-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I unconditionally trust all of them and Grealish' - Guardiola after City thumps Wolves

    football Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland snt

    Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland

    MotoGP may make India debut in 2023; but is the country ready to host the pinnacle of two-wheel racing snt

    MotoGP may make India debut in 2023; but is the country ready to host the pinnacle of two-wheel racing?

    Recent Stories

    Google accidentally transferred Rs 2 crore to a hacker here is what happened next gcw

    Google accidentally transferred Rs 2 crore to a hacker, here's what happened next

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal We are with you Arvind Kejriwal and Co tell girl students gcw

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal: We are with you... Arvind Kejriwal and Co. tell girl students

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal: Police say girl student made her own clip, no other videos made

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal: Police say girl student made her own clip, no other videos made

    Cadbury Burberry among 600 brands at risk of losing royal warrant post Queen Elizabeth II s demise gcw

    Cadbury, Burberry among 600 brands at risk of losing royal warrant post Queen Elizabeth II's demise

    Blake Lively shares her pregnancy photos for fans and paparazzi waiting outside her house RBA

    Pictures: Blake Lively shares her pregnancy photos for fans and paparazzi waiting outside her house

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon