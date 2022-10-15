La Liga 2022-23, El Clasico: 'Barcelona has excellent form in the league' - Carlo Ancelotti

The first El Clasico of the season will be held in La Liga on Sunday. While Real Madrid is the favourite as the host, club boss Carlo Ancelotti has warned about Barcelona's dominant form in the league.

Football fans will watch one of the most thrilling contests between Spanish arch-rivals, defending champion Real Madrid and giants Barcelona in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday. It would be the maiden El Clasico of the season. While the hosts are ranked second on the points table, the visitors lead the table. However, as per the betting odds, Los Blancos are marginally ahead in terms of being the favourite to win this clash. But Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has reminded his side of the current form of the Catalans in the league and has warned them not to judge Barca by its troubled UEFA Champions League (UCL) form.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Ancelotti reported, "We're looking at a team that's won all their games in La Liga after drawing their first one. They have perfect form in the league. Since the start of the competition, they have done very well. They've had trouble in the Champions League, which usually happens in that competition, but in La Liga, they have been spectacular." ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'SHOULDN'T BLAME EVERYTHING ON LUCK' - GRAHAM POTTER ON CHELSEA'S INJURY RECORD

