    EPL 2022-23: 'Shouldn't blame everything on luck' - Graham Potter on Chelsea's injury record

    Chelsea has suffered some injury setbacks as it prepares to face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, club boss Graham Potter has refused to blame it on luck and wants his club to improve its injury record.

    EPL 2022-23
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 6:12 PM IST

    English giants Chelsea will travel to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday. While The Blues are placed fourth, it would be desperate to win this clash to get back into the title race. However, it would not be an easy task for the visitors, as they have some injury concerns, which have increased of late. Therefore, it has left club head coach Graham Potter upset, as N'Golo Kante and Reece James will be out with injuries this week, while he already lost Wesley Fofana earlier this week. Having suffered 97 injuries across the campaign last season, the Englishman wants his side to improve this tainted record.

    During the pre-match presser, Potter suspected, "I don't think you should blame everything on luck, that's for sure. I think we can look and see what we can do better. I've been here a few weeks, so I haven't got the answers completely. But clearly, we always want to try to improve, and that's an area we can probably improve."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23, Matchday 11 preview and predictions - Liverpool in stern test against Manchester City

    "It would be wrong to say we won't miss a player like Reece or NG [Kante] – Wesley Fofana. But that's the job of the squad. My challenge is to find different solutions. We haven't got another Reece James or another N'Golo Kante. You've got to find a different way of working in the team. Tactically, that's a challenge but one we are up for," added Potter, reports 90min.

    Speaking about defender Reece James amid reports of him missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Potter elucidated, "Reece is due to see a specialist over the weekend, so until we get that information, there's not too much I can add. We will wait and see. There's discomfort, so we need to check and see a specialist. When we spoke yesterday, he didn't feel so bad, but you need to get things checked and see the way forward."

