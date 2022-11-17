Is wedding on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Portugal icon gives ultimate response

Legendary Portugal and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating each other since 2016 and are one of football's most-loved couples. In his interview with Piers Morgan, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner spoke about whether he has plans to marry the Spanish model anytime soon.

It was love at first sight for Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and despite all the controversies that surround the Manchester United striker, the couple remains one of football's most loved pairs. Parents to five adorable children, the Portuguese striker and his Spanish model partner have been through an extremely rough year following the tragic loss of their twin son early in 2022. However, the support and understanding they have for each other help them through these challenging times, solidifying their love for each other. Does this mean a wedding is on the cards soon?

In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo created shockwaves as he revealed how he felt betrayed at Manchester United, his equation with Erik ten Hag, life at Old Trafford since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, the tragic death of his baby son and more. During the 90-minute-long interview, the Portuguese talisman, who is gearing up for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, spoke about his relationship with partner Georgina Rodriguez and how it has grown over the years since they started dating in 2016.

Ronaldo and Georgina met when the 28-year-old model was working in a Gucci store in Madrid six years ago. On her 2022 TV show, I am Georgina, the model recalled how she thought the footballer was "very handsome" and "two metres tall" when he walked into the store with his son Juníor and a few friends. However, what began as a professional relationship where the Portugal legend was a personal shopping client of hers soon transformed into something more when he invited her to attend a Dolce & Gabbana event together. The couple kept their relationship under wraps for the first few months but soon started uploading pictures of themselves together on their respective social media handles.

Praising Georgina in his interview on Piers Morgan uncensored, Ronaldo said, "We help each other, but she's stronger than what she was when she was young. She looks at life in a different light. She's still young, but she's suffered a lot. She was born in Argentina. She has issues with her family as well. She lived alone. She's had an interesting life and history as well. She helped me a lot. She's very mature for her age. We help each other. Sometimes when I am a little bit down, she pushes me up, and I do it as well. So we are a nice couple. We help each other so I am really pleased that she's on my side."

Morgan was soon to ask, "Any movement on the wedding bell?" Ronaldo responded: "I am not thinking now about that, but I can see in the future. I think I deserve it; she deserves it. It's something that is not coming now in my plans, but in the future, yes, I want."

