Sexy pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez mesmerised in shades of blue

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently posted photographs of herself in a stunning blue body-hugging dress. Here's a look at 10 times the model looked beautiful in different hues of blue:

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is known for her beauty, grace and elegance. The Spanish model has captivated her lovers with gutsy and gorgeous outfits, making her a fashion icon. The 28-year-old has often wowed her fans with sexy dresses complimenting her toned body. Here's a look at 10 times Georgina Rodriguez bedazzled her fans with stunning blue outfits:

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez's latest Instagram post is proof of how mesmerising the model looks in blue. Ronaldo's partner charmed her fans with photographs of herself wearing a light blue body-hugging dress that flaunts her curves. "Peace, calm and spirituality 💙," wrote the model in the post that has sparked a flurry of reactions among fans. Also see: Hot Pictures: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off busty figure in gym wear; floors Messi's wife

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

A few weeks ago, Georgina Rodriguez left her followers in awe with a smashing blue outfit that accentuated her incredible figure. Ronaldo's partner stunned in a blue Stella McCartney dress worth 1,900 euros. She paired her look with LeSilla heels worth 765 euros and a Hermes handbag worth 94,000 euros.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

At Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's birthday celebrations this year, Georgina Rodriguez wore a strapless body-hugging blue-green dress that made her look simply beautiful. With her hair tied in a casual bun, the model charmed her followers with a stunning smile as she held her newly born daughter Bella Esmeralda in her arms.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez, known to follow a strict fitness regime, has often wowed her fans with photographs of her workouts and kickboxing sessions. In this photograph, Ronaldo's partner looks stunning in a casual light blue sports bra and joggers. She accessorised her look with colourful trainers. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez packs a punch with kickboxing moves; leaves fans drooling

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Ronaldo and Georgina are known to enjoy their break together as they travel the world in their yacht from time to time. On this occasion, the couple enjoyed a break in August 2020, where the Spanish model stunned in a blue bikini and wore a printed hat to top her look.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In a July 2020 post, Georgina mesmerised her followers with yet another sexy photograph. This time Ronaldo's partner flaunted her curves in a light blue printed bikini as she soaked in the sun during her vacation. Also read: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In a January 2020 post, Georgina Rodriguez sported a casual look in a blue woollen cropped pullover and paired it with denim. The model paired her outfit with white knee-length boots, adding to her suave look.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

At the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, one of football's most famous couples stole the show as Ronaldo stunned in a striking red suit, while his partner Georgina looked dazzling in a blue dress that showed off her incredible toned figure. Also read: Georgina Rodriguez reveals favourite colour; 10 times Ronaldo's partner stunned in white

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez, who is known for her fashion sense, charmed her fans with a stunning deep blue body-hugging dress with netted sleeves. Ronaldo's partner is seen lying on a white marble floor, casually playing with her hair in this photograph.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram