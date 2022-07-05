Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has wowed fans on numerous occasions with her sultry avatar in sexy bikinis.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning partner Georgina Rodriguez has wowed her fans with stunning photographs of herself in sexy bikinis over the years. The Spanish model, who keeps sweltering her Instagram handle with hot uploads, has close to 39 million followers on the social media platform. On International bikini day, here's a look at 14 times she stunned in her sultry avatar in the two-piece swimsuit: Also read: How is it like to date Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-girlfriend Gemma Atkinson reveals

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez recently left her followers in awe with bikini pictures from her Majorca vacation. The couple jetted off to the Spanish island with their children to enjoy a vacation, amidst rumours of Ronaldo's uncertain future at Manchester United. Also read: 'Lots of love': Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares special moments from Majorca vacation

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina often shared love-filled photos of herself with her partner Ronaldo and in this July 2021 picture, the Spanish model looks drop-dead gorgeous in a peach-coloured bikini.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina, who like her partner is a fitness freak, has posed for the camera on numerous occasions wearing a stunning bikini. In this photograph, the model looks ultra hot in animal print two-pieces. Also read: Pictures: 11 times Messi's stunning wife Antonella Roccuzzo sizzled in bikini

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Flaunting her well-toned body, in this photograph Georgina poses for the camera in a orange-black and neon orange bikinis. These photographs were taken during a photoshoot for Italian beachwear and outerwear brand, F**K.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina has modelled for the Italian beachwear brand on numerous occasions. In this photograph, the model is seen wearing two stunning pieces with a unique design frill.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In this photograph, along with Portugal superstar Ronaldo, Georgina sports a deep-blue bikini as the couple shares a love-filled moment on a yacht. The model accessorised her look with a hat as she posed for the camera seated on her partner's lap.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina and Ronaldo enjoy the sea as the couple often enjoy a vacation on the latter's yacht. The model poses for the camera in a turquoise blue bikini in this photograph and looks absolutely stunning.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In this animal print and black bikini, Ronaldo's partner Georgina glows like a stunning bombshell as she sets her hotness benchmark quite high.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In this 2019 photograph, Georgina takes advantage of her ethereal beauty to leave her followers bonkers over her glamour quotient. She looked stunning in a black bikini.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram