    Is PSG star Lionel Messi still on Inter Miami's radar? Coach Phil Neville gives startling response

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    Despite reports indicating that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi is close to inking a contract extension with the French giants, the 35-year-old legend is still on MLS club Inter Miami's radar.

    The 2023 Major League Soccer season is approaching, but if Inter Miami can sign FIFA World Cup 2022 champion Lionel Messi this summer, that will be the tale that will take centre stage off the field. Despite rumours that the 35-year-old legend wants to extend his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before it expires in June, nothing has been inked yet. Phil Neville, the manager of Inter Miami, discussed the Messi speculations swirling around the team and refused to rule out a sensational move to bring the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to MLS.

    Speaking on Monday as his team returned to pre-season training, Inter Miami coach Phil Neville was inevitably asked if a move for Messi could materialize. "For us, the landscape's not changed at all. With any deal for any DP (Designated Player) of the level you're talking about is complicated. It takes time. Rest assured, we're working every second of every day to bring in the best players, and he's one of the best," he said.

    Along with Miami's captain Gregore, Neville spoke to the media. Neither man attempted to play down their mutual interest in Messi. "Why not? I believe it could happen," the Brazilian midfielder said. "Players around the world view MLS as a great league. If Messi comes, I would be happy because I like to play with the best and learn from them," he added.

    Messi would have to accept a pay reduction to join the David Beckham-owned squad. He now makes about 1.45 million dollars per week in France. The transfer would represent a significant opportunity for Messi to establish his brand further, and he would still expect to be the highest-paid soccer player in America.

    Gonzalo Higuain's retirement at the end of the 2022 season left Miami needing a new striker heading into the 2023 season. Josef Martinez, a forward for Atlanta United, appears to be close to a transfer after Neville praised the 29-year-old.

    "I like him. He's always scored goals against us," the Inter Miami coach said. "There are certain players that make a real impression from the pitch level, and Josef is one. He's a machine, hungry, scores goals and doesn't need many chances. We've got some interesting moves to make, but I love the squad we have right now," he added.

    Inter Miami, which made the playoffs last year, starts its season on February 25 against Montreal. Messi, meanwhile, is back training with PSG after Argentina's World Cup triumph, and will be raring to continue his dream run.

