World Cup done, Champions League next: Lionel Messi gears up to win big for PSG

After lifting his maiden World Cup trophy following Argentina's success in Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi is now all set to help Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bag their maiden Champions League title. Will the 35-year-old repeat his heroics to win big for the Parisian club?

Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain Lionel Messi received a warm reception upon his return to the French capital to join his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates and staff for the remainder of the season. The 35-year-old legend returned to the club's training facility after an extended break following his country's resounding victory over France in Qatar last month. Also read: 'Where's Mbappe?': PSG fans raise eyebrows after Messi receives world champion welcome

Upon his arrival, Messi was given a guard of honour by PSG teammates and staff and was also handed over special memorabilia by Sporting Director Luis Campos. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner then endured an intense training session where he was also seen having fun-filled conversations with close friend Neymar. Fans noted the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who is presently in New York along with friend and clubmate Achraf Hakimi.

Having bagged his maiden World Cup glory, Messi would be geared up to win big for PSG and hope to lift the club's maiden Champions League title this season. The French giants face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the round of 16 clash on February 15 and March 9, making it a mouth-watering contest for the Ligue 1 champions and a must-win to ensure they march ahead in their quest for European football's most elite glory. Also read: Fan who tattooed Messi's name on forehead after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win trolled for regretting decision

Ahead of PSG's French Cup challenge against Chateauroux on January 7 and Ligue 1 clash against Angers on January 12, Messi took to Instagram to thank his teammates for the warm reception and sent a message of hope for PSG fans. "Many thanks to my colleagues and all the club's people for the welcome they gave me. We're back and looking forward to continuing to meet this season's goals, now with the @psg," wrote the Argentinian superstar.

