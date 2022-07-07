Ronaldo for SALE! Chelsea's '14 million pound' bid for Man United icon leaves fans furious

Manchester United have reportedly decided that they are willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen to sign the Portuguese star as they put to test the Red Devils' resolve.

In what has left Cristiano Ronaldo fans fuming, reports have suggested that Chelsea is preparing to offer 14 million pounds for the Manchester United icon. The Portuguese superstar's future at Old Trafford is currently up in the air amid his desire to play Champions League next season. And a blockbuster move to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards with reports claiming the Red Devils are willing to sell the 37-year-old legend during the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo, who made a stunning return to United last summer after 12 years, has failed to turn up to training for three days in succession. His no-show has reportedly left new manager Erik ten Hag and the club management displeased, forcing them to cave into the Portugal talisman's transfer demands. United had previously been adamant that he would remain at the club after a season in which he scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

However, United have reportedly realised they cannot keep Ronaldo against his will and want to avoid getting involved in a long, drawn-out transfer saga as they look to improve from their worst Premier League season on record. And Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is willing to explore a deal to bring the legendary striker to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues want to sign a new forward this summer to replace Romelu Lukaku, who was allowed to join Inter Milan on loan. According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Chelsea is preparing an offer of just 14 million pounds to try and entice United into selling their prized asset.

"Chelsea are preparing a £14m bid for unsettled Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo," he said on Twitter. That offer is only slightly more than what United paid for a year ago for Ronaldo, who is reportedly unwilling to play in the Europa League as he enters the twilight years of his career.

Meanwhile, according to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, the Red Devils have slapped a 13 million pound (15 million euros) price tag on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and are ‘open to’ negotiations.

At a time when talisman Robert Lewandowski might leave the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich has also reportedly hinted about the prospect of signing Ronaldo. The Polish superstar is prepared to leave Bavaria and wants to sign with Barcelona, who are still searching for a top-tier Lionel Messi replacement. Bayern is hesitant to satisfy Ronaldo's salary demands, although the United star earns a staggering 500,000 pounds per week at Old Trafford.

Though it appears complex to imagine United entertaining Chelsea's bid, Ronaldo's fans have taken to Twitter to express their fury over the below-par potential bidding amount. "Are you kidding me?" asked one fan, while another said, "£14 million, try at least £50 million." Here's a look at some of the other reactions: