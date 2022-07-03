Ronaldo requests Manchester United transfer: Here's how fans and pundits reacted

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United last season after 12 years, has reportedly made an official request to leave Old Trafford this summer so he can continue to play Champions League football.

The Portuguese superstar joined United again a year ago for a second term at Old Trafford, scoring 18 goals in 30 league games. Still, the squad ended sixth in the Premier League and missed the premier European club tournament for the upcoming season.

The 37-year-old, under contract with the Red Devils through June 2023 with a one-year extension option, has reportedly requested to be moved. Reports suggest that United's iconic striker has informed him that he will not be available for transfer this summer and that they anticipate him to sign a contract extension.

According to reports, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Juventus, among other clubs, are keen on adding Ronaldo to their squad. The former Real Madrid great reportedly feels he needs the motivation of competing in the Champions League in the final phase of his career, despite his expressed respect and affection for United and their supporters.

According to reports, Ronaldo believes participating in the Champions League and winning significant trophies are crucial. Former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag replaced United's interim coach Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season. When the Dutchman was introduced last month, he stated that Ronaldo was a part of his plans for the upcoming season.

And United fans have spoken out after reports of Ronaldo's request to leave the club surfaced. Here's a look at what some of the supporters have to say:

In 2003, the Portugal talisman made his United debut after leaving Sporting CP. Before departing for Real Madrid in 2009, where he stayed until joining Juventus in 2018, the iconic striker scored 118 goals in 292 games.

During his three seasons with the Turin powerhouse Juventus, Ronaldo could not win the Champions League, but he did so with United in 2008 and four times with Real Madrid. In his final two seasons in Turin, he led all Serie A goal scorers with 101 goals in 134 games.

The Portuguese icon has won 32 titles, including five Champions Leagues and seven league championships. Ronaldo led Portugal to victory at the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also holds the male world record for most goals scored in international competition (117). Later this year, he will lead Portugal in the World Cup.