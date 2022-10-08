Rooney urges Ronaldo to 'stay patient'; will the out-of-favour Man United icon pay heed?

Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating night during Manchester United's narrow 3-2 win over Omonia in their Europa League clash. However, the Portuguese icon's former teammate at Old Trafford, Wayne Rooney, has urged the 37-year-old to stay patient and make the most of the opportunities that come his way.

Frustration has marred Cristiano Ronaldo's days at Manchester United. The club's highest goal scorer last season with 24 goals across competitions, the Portuguese talisman has unfortunately struggled in this campaign and been more of a bench warmer than the star striker he is known to be. However, the 37-year-old's former teammate at Old Trafford, Wayne Rooney, has urged the Portugal icon to remain patient and make the most of the opportunities that come his way. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to Galatasaray? Turkish club plotting 'ambush' to get striker out of Man United

Ronaldo, currently in his second stint at Manchester United, has started just one league game this year and was rumoured to be leaving during the summer transfer window. However, manager Ten Hag insisted that he was still a part of his season-long plans. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is one goal shy of reaching 700 goals in his club career, has scored only once in this campaign - that too a penalty during the Red Devils' win against FC Sheriff in their Europa League clash last month. Also read: Messi fans troll Ronaldo; believe PSG star will reach 700th club career goal before Man United icon

Wayne Rooney, who shared the field with Ronaldo at Manchester United from 2004 to 2009, predicted that the 37-year-old would find it difficult to accept his lack of playing time. "The manager's obviously gone a different way in terms of how they're playing and been successful," the Englishman, who now manages Major League Soccer side DC United, told reporters on Friday.

"Cristiano (Ronald) … him and (Lionel) Messi are two of the greatest players ever to play the game, but ultimately time catches up with us all. He's obviously not the player he was when he was 22 or 23, for instance. It's a tough one for him. Knowing him, it'll be very difficult for him to sit on the bench. I'm sure if he stays patient, his chance will come and, again, it's then obviously him taking those chances and trying to force his way back in," Rooney added. Also read: Ronaldo praises Man United teammates despite frustrating Europa League night; sends message to fans

Manchester United, sixth in the standings with 12 points from seven games, faces Everton in a league clash on Sunday at Goodison Park. The last time the Red Devils played at Everton, Ronaldo hit the headlines for allegedly smashing a 14-year-old supporter's phone.

