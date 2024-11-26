Rumble Stock In Focus After Exclusive Content Deal With Dr Disrespect: Retail’s Optimistic

Rumble said that as part of the agreement that includes equity with milestones as a majority of its compensation, Dr Disrespect will provide exclusive content to Rumble Premium for his "Champions Club" community.

Rumble Inc ($RUM) stock garnered retail attention on Monday after the video platform and cloud services provider popular with conservatives announced that Dr Disrespect, a popular online streamer, has joined the platform and will be streaming his popular content.

Shares of Rumble were trading higher by over 13% on Monday afternoon.

Rumble said that as part of the agreement that includes equity with milestones as a majority of its compensation, Dr Disrespect will provide exclusive content to Rumble Premium for his "Champions Club" community.

Dr Disrespect is a well known online streamer and became known for playing battle royale games such as "Call of Duty," "H1Z1," and "PUBG: Battlegrounds" on Twitch and YouTube. “Dr Disrespect will also lead Rumble Gaming, acting as an advisor and helping to build the Rumble Gaming community,” the firm said in a statement.

Rumble said that Dr Disrespect's first stream on the platform will be on Dec. 2, 2024 and that he will continue to stream his free show on Rumble, with additional exclusive content available to subscribers of his community through Rumble Premium.

Rumble will be offering a $10 discount for new subscribers to his community with the promo code VSM, the firm said.

CEO Chris Pavlovski said that Rumble is in a new era, and that he is laser-focused on expanding into two categories: gaming and crypto. "Dr Disrespect will give a much-needed injection into our gaming category,” he said.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits inched up into the ‘bullish’ territory (60/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

Rumble’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:07 p.m. ET on Nov. 25, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Rumble have gained over 71% on a year-to-date basis, with recent gains closely tied to Republican Donald Trump’s presidential election win.

Most Stocktwits followers of the stock have expressed optimism on the stock’s potential in the coming times.

