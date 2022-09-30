Man United icon Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on Everton phone smashing incident

Last week, the Football Association (FA) charged Manchester United icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, with 'improper and/or violent conduct' after appearing to smash an Everton fan's phone following the Red Devils' loss at Goodison Park in April 2022.

A deadline has been set for Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo to react to the charges made by the Football Association (FA) after the Portugues talisman allegedly knocked a young fan's cellphone out of his hands in the tunnel during the Red Devils' match against Everton in April 2022.

The Telegraph's James Ducker tweeted, "Cristiano Ronaldo has until Oct 10 to provide a response to his recent charge of improper conduct over mobile phone incident with teenage fan at Goodison Park last season." Ducker refers to charges brought by the Football Association against the Manchester United star.

Ronaldo's shocking behaviour occurred last season after Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park. The Portuguese legend walked off the pitch disgruntled and appeared to have vented his frustration by smashing 14-year-old Jacob Harding's phone, which also left the young supporter's left hand bruised.

After the incident, Merseyside police spoke with the 37-year-old under oath. Still, the case seemed resolved after he apologised on social media and extended an invitation to the fan to watch a game at Old Trafford. The FA, however, began its independent inquiry, which is still ongoing.

The FA's statement on Friday (September 23) read, "Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022. It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent."

Following the April incident, Ronaldo apologised on social media and also invited the young Everton fan Jacob Harding to watch a game at Old Trafford as his guest. "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship," wrote the Manchester United legend.

Ronaldo might receive a fine, a lengthy suspension from playing football, or it can be found that there is no case to answer. It would not be surprising to see a ban imposed given the Portuguese star's high profile and the FA's apparent propensity for penalising Manchester United stars. However, a hectic schedule before and after the World Cup 2022 in Qatar could substantially harm the Red Devils' hopes of finishing in the top four.

Ronaldo's season has been progressively worse due to his inability to join a Champions League team, losing his starting spot for Manchester United, and struggling to achieve consistency at the club and international levels.

