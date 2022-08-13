Manchester United stands for trophies: Ten Hag sends strongest message to team ahead of Brentford clash

Erik ten Hag’s reign as Manchester United got off to a tough start as his team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton last week in their Premier League opener.

Erik ten Hag's reign as Manchester United boss got to a horrid start as the Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton in their Premier League opener last week. The Dutchman will be hoping to make a strong comeback as the team faces Brentford on Saturday in an away clash. The United boss has sent a strong message to the team ahead of the game and what fans can expect from them this season.

"I will not say it's always easy, but I think Manchester United stands for trophies, and that has to be the standard everyone must expect. We cannot live with lower standards because then we will not get back to where we need to be," Ten Hag told reporters (via ManUtd.com).

Erik ten Hag also acknowledged that the midfield and attack of his Manchester United team are only one injury away from being a concern. "Now we are in the department of midfield and offence. You have seen when we have one injury. We have a problem. That's clear," the Dutchman said.

Due to Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of fitness from his preseason self-imposed exile, Ten Hag was obliged to utilise Christian Eriksen as a false nine throughout the first half of their opening clash. The absence of offensive weapons is prominent today against Brentford, albeit the Portugal captain might make an earlier comeback than Ten Hag would prefer. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, the team's top two wingers, are supported by Anthony Elanga, a rookie and no one with any senior experience.

Although it seems that no one in Europe is interested in signing Ronaldo, the situation is expected to continue. Additionally, Ten Hag is forced to rely on Scott McTominay and Fred, with James Garner serving as the only backup in a deep position, making the midfield troubles that have plagued Manchester United since Paul Scholes' retirement worse than ever.

The former Ajax boss would undoubtedly have preferred business to be done earlier to address these issues. "Once again, it would be my preference because we could start the process earlier, quite clear," he said. However, Ten Hag insists that incoming players are the proper fit for his squad. "But at the end of the day, the season is long, and you must get in the right players."

