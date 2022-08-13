Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo fans troll Messi after PSG star fails to bag Ballon d'Or nomination for 1st time in 17 years

    The 30 nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or were revealed by France Football on Friday evening. Among those on the shortlist include Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe. However, Lionel Messi failed to make the nomination list for the first time since 2005.

    First Published Aug 13, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    For the first time since 2005, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker and former Barcelona legend Lionel Messi was not included in the Ballon d'Or 2022 nominations. Thirty names were on this year's shortlist, which France Football unveiled on Friday. However, the Argentine superstar's lacklustre debut campaign with the French giants did not qualify him for the list.

    The 35-year-old moved to Paris last summer after Barcelona's well-publicized financial issues prevented them from registering Messi's agreed-upon new deal. He still racked up the assists, but he only scored 11 goals overall, including just six in Ligue 1.

    After 13 consecutive seasons of scoring at least 30 goals for the Catalan club, the 2021-22 campaign was Messi's lowest single-season goal tally since 2005-06, which was his first year with the Barcelona first team.

    The Argentine talisman missed out on being nominated for Ballon d'Or in 2005 when he had just turned 18  and had only been a first-team player for a few months. In 2020, the awards ceremony was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Messi's chances of receiving a nomination in 2022 were harmed by his poor club performance and the scarcity of crucial international football. His contribution to Argentina's Copa America victory was a significant foundation for his most recent Ballon d'Or victory in 2021.

    Messi continues to hold the record for winning the Ballon d'Or. 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021. Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini, and Marco van Basten shared the previous record for the most victories with three, which he matched in 2011 and has since long since surpassed. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, nominated for this year's awards, has bagged the prestigious trophy five times.

    Here's a look at the 30 footballers nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards, result of which will be announced on October 17:

    1. Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool, England
    2. Karim Benzema - Real Madrid, France
    3. Joao Cancelo - Manchester City, Portugal
    4. Casemiro - Real Madrid, Brazil
    5. Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid, Belgium
    6. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United, Portugal
    7. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City, Belgium
    8. Luis Diaz - Porto/Liverpool, Colombia
    9. Fabinho - Liverpool, Brazil
    10. Phil Foden - Manchester City, England
    11. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund/Manchester City, Norway
    12. Sebastien Haller - Ajax/Borussia Dortmund, Ivory Coast
    13. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur, England
    14. Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich, Germany
    15. Rafael Leao - AC Milan, Portugal
    16. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich/Barcelona, Poland
    17. Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City, Algeria
    18. Mike Maignan - AC Milan, France
    19. Sadio Mane - Liverpool, Senegal
    20. Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain, France
    21. Luka Modric - Real Madrid, Croatia
    22. Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig, France
    23. Darwin Nunez - Benfica/Liverpool, Uruguay
    24. Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea/Real Madrid, Germany
    25. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool, Egypt
    26. Bernardo Silva - Manchester City, Portugal
    27. Son Heung-min - Tottenham Hotspur, South Korea
    28. Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool, Netherlands
    29. Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid, Brazil
    30. Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina/Juventus, Serbia

    Meanwhile, Ronaldo fans took to Twitter to troll Messi after the legendary striker failed to make the nominations. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

