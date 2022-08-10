'Fed-up' Manchester United stars want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave than endure transfer saga?

Manchester United players reportedly have growing resentment and anger over Cristiano Ronaldo's stubborn stance to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory.

Manchester United stars are reportedly fed up with the ongoing transfer drama surrounding legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory this season. Several players would reportedly prefer if the Portuguese icon just left instead of bearing the brunt of the current impasse between the 37-year-old icon and the club.

According to a report in The Sun, squad members have growing resentment and anger over Ronaldo's stubborn stance to leave Manchester United. Also, his attitude around the club has not gone well in the dressing room. Also read: #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool

Quoting a source from the club, the report said, "It is starting to annoy a lot of players now. He (Ronaldo) does have his allies in the camp, but a lot are fed up with how he is going about things." The Portugal icon wants to leave Old Trafford just 12 months after his return, but the Red Devils are refusing to sell the striker, who has also struggled to find suitors across Europe.

Ronaldo reportedly had a gentleman's understanding with the club, which allowed him to depart if United failed to qualify for the Champions League. The Portuguese legend's trusted agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly pleaded with Chief Executive Richard Arnold to just name the player's price as he has a deal on the table for the 37-year-old to move to an unnamed club. However, the club's owners, the Glazers, assert that he is not for sale. Due to this, Ronaldo has become resentful. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Real Madrid Chief Jorge Valdano rates the better striker

Ronaldo did not go on Manchester United's pre-season tour, claiming 'family reasons'. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played in the first half of the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano but left the Theatre of Dreams before the final whistle.

