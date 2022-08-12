Will Cristiano Ronaldo start in Man United's clash against Brentford? Ten Hag provides key update

Erik ten Hag will look to register his first win as Manchester United manager when the Red Devils head to Brentford this weekend for their Premier League clash.

Erik ten Hag, who is looking for his first win as Manchester United's manager, will hope the team comes good when the Red Devils face Brentford this weekend in their Premier League clash. All eyes will be on the team's starting XI and whether wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo will feature upfront or be benched. Also read: 'Fed-up' Manchester United stars want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave than endure transfer saga?

Ahead of the clash at Gtech Community Stadium, the Dutchman provided an update on the chances of Manchester United starting the game with the Portuguese icon leading the attack. "So he (Ronaldo) had a good training week. I thought he played a little bit longer than half an hour. He's had two half games, and for the starting XI, we will see tomorrow. My decision, I keep it [to myself]," Ten Hag told the media.

The update from the United manager comes a day after the 37-year-old posted photographs on Instagram from his training session at the Carrington Ground with a caption that read, "Hard work always pays." Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to critics as Man United gears up to bounce back

United suffered a shock 1-2 defeat at Old Trafford last weekend at the hands of Brighton, and Ten Hag will be hoping that the Red Devils can bounce back to make a mark in the league. "What I always do after every game: I analyse the game, what went well, what went wrong, where can we improve, what we have to improve, how we can train, and we tell the players and show them how to improve to get solutions," Ten Hag said.

"We learned a lot, but I think it's normal. When you start the season, that part is the same. The team get together, the way we're playing, new start, and you make mistakes. Football is a game of mistakes. We know we have to improve in many things, clear," the Dutchman stated. Also read: #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool

"I know there is always pressure. I have the experience. I know we have to win every game. I know the fans, I know everyone expects Manchester United to win every game – we have to deal with that, and all I can do is prepare the team as well as I can this weekend," Ten Hag remarked.

