    Did Erik ten Hag issue an ultimatum to Ronaldo before the Liverpool clash?

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo was conspicuously dropped from Manchester United's starting XI in EPL 2022-23 game against Liverpool on Monday. With the Red Devils winning, head coach Erik ten Hag might have issued an ultimatum to the Portuguese.

    RonaldoPortuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo was conspicuously axed from Manchester United's starting XI during its 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) Matchday 3 clash against arch-rival Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday. Although he was introduced into the game after the 80th minute, there was hardly any contribution from him. A 2-1 scoreline in the hosts' favour before his introduction was enough to see them getting their maiden win and points for the season. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that club head coach Erik ten Hag might have issued an ultimatum to the Portuguese with the axe.

    According to The Sun, ten Hag seemingly gave a message to Ronaldo and the entire United dressing room that they must comply with his plans as he dawns a new era at Old Trafford, or they can leave the club, with the transfer window still open. The report adds that both were informed about not starting against Liverpool just before the match following a two-hour crisis meeting.

    Also, it is believed that ten Hag could be fed up with the uncertainty and speculations surrounding Ronaldo's future with United. At the same time, the latter recently affirmed that he would reveal it all in an upcoming interview. While there were speculations that the players felt his attitude was affecting the team spirit, the Dutchman affirmed that he had the backing of the board, and anyone who wished to cross him would risk ouster from the side.

    Consequently, it could still be possible that Ronaldo could leave United before the transfer window concludes on September 1. While his agent Jorge Mendes has failed to attract potential suitors for the Portuguese, it is still speculated that a return to his boyhood club and Portuguese champion Sporting Lisbon is still very much on the cards. At the same time, his mother also desperately wants the same.

