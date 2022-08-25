Cristiano Ronaldo should join Rangers, believe fans after sealing Champions League berth

Rangers fans have taken to social media to suggest the club make a cheeky bid to sign Manchester United's want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the club sealed their Champions League berth with a win over PSV Eindhoven.

For the first time in 12 years, Giovanni van Bronckhorst guided Rangers back to the Champions League after the club beat PSV Eindhoven 3-2 on aggregate on Wednesday night.

Following a 2-2 tie in the first leg last week in Glasgow, Rangers travelled to Holland and defeated PSV Eindhoven with an excellent effort.

Andre Ramalho of PSV made a defensive error that set up Antonio Colak's fifth goal for the team and a 3-2 victory on the road.

The Scottish Cup winners will enter Thursday's Champions League Group Stage draw with the possibility of playing teams like Real Madrid, Man City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and others in high-profile matches.

Following this historic moment, Gers fans have taken to social media to state that Manchester United's want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo should join them, given he wants to play in European football's elite competition this season.

One Rangers fan noted, "Maybe Ronaldo should join Rangers. Can play CL football alongside Lord John Lundstram."

"Ronaldo should join Rangers, since he wants to play in the champions league, life in Scotland is cool," added another.

And a third remarked, "Ronaldo wants champions league football, sign for the Glasgow Rangers."

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

The Portuguese icon's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain. However, new manager Erik ten Hag has insisted on multiple occasions that Ronaldo remains an integral part of the Red Devils' sporting project.

After suggested transfers to teams like Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Sporting Lisbon fell through, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now left with few options.

The superstar now has more choices, though, as five additional clubs joined Rangers in qualifying for the Champions League this week. The best team is Benfica, but the club may not be an option given their rivalry with Sporting, the club where he grew up.

That leaves FC Viktoria Plze, Maccabi Haifa, Dinamo Zagreb, and Copenhagen, none of which are likely to appeal to Ronaldo.

The latest team to be linked to Ronaldo, who can also provide Champions League football, is Marseille, but club president Pablo Longoria is irritated by the rumours and believes that acquiring superstars like CR7 is not part of the plan.

