EPL 2022-23, Matchweek 24 preview and predictions: Newcastle-Liverpool, United-Leicester headline

EPL 2022-23: Matchweek 24 is happening this weekend, with Newcastle United-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leicester City clashes to headline. Here are the preview and predictions regarding this Matchweek.

From Saturday, the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) will be conducting its Matchweek 24 commitments this weekend. A couple of games are scheduled to headline, with Newcastle United-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leicester City being the blockbusters. Ahead of the same, we present the preview and predictions for the contests involving the top sides for this Matchweek. Can Liverpool survive Newcastle's challenge?

Ninth-placed Liverpool will have a task at hand when it travels to face fourth-placed Newcastle on Saturday. Given the current form, the hosts look like the favourites. A win for the visitors could take it to sixth, while a loss might push it down to tenth.

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Arsenal aims to rout Aston Villa

Second-placed Arsenal remains winless in its last three EPL fixtures and would be willing to return to winning ways when it travels to take on 11th-placed Villa on Saturday. The Gunners would be eyeing the top spot with a victory.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1

Chelsea to ensure not to flutter against Southampton

Tenth-placed Chelsea hosts relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday. While the hosts look like the outright favourite here, given The Blues' unstable form this season and the Saints' ability to cause an upset, things cannot be taken for granted here. A success for Chelsea could take it to eighth.

Prediction: Chelsea wins 2-1

Manchester City looks to hammer Nottingham Forest

Table-topper City will travel to face off against a relegation-threatened Forest on Saturday. The Cityzens would want to maintain its newly-found mojo and challenge Arsenal for its title-defence quest.

Prediction: City wins 4-1

United looking to continue drive against wobbly Leicester

Third-placed United is in decent form and would look to continue its acceleration by hosting a shaky 13th-placed Leicester on Sunday. As it considers itself faintly in the title race, a conquest would inch it closer to second place.

Prediction: United wins 2-1

