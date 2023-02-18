Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23, Matchweek 24 preview and predictions: Newcastle-Liverpool, United-Leicester headline

    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    EPL 2022-23: Matchweek 24 is happening this weekend, with Newcastle United-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leicester City clashes to headline. Here are the preview and predictions regarding this Matchweek.

    Image credit: Getty

    From Saturday, the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) will be conducting its Matchweek 24 commitments this weekend. A couple of games are scheduled to headline, with Newcastle United-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leicester City being the blockbusters. Ahead of the same, we present the preview and predictions for the contests involving the top sides for this Matchweek.

    Can Liverpool survive Newcastle's challenge?
    Ninth-placed Liverpool will have a task at hand when it travels to face fourth-placed Newcastle on Saturday. Given the current form, the hosts look like the favourites. A win for the visitors could take it to sixth, while a loss might push it down to tenth.
    Prediction: 1-1 draw

    ALSO READ: Christian Atsu discovered dead in Turkey earthquake rubble; condolences pour in

    Image credit: Getty

    Arsenal aims to rout Aston Villa
    Second-placed Arsenal remains winless in its last three EPL fixtures and would be willing to return to winning ways when it travels to take on 11th-placed Villa on Saturday. The Gunners would be eyeing the top spot with a victory.
    Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1

    Image credit: Getty

    Chelsea to ensure not to flutter against Southampton
    Tenth-placed Chelsea hosts relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday. While the hosts look like the outright favourite here, given The Blues' unstable form this season and the Saints' ability to cause an upset, things cannot be taken for granted here. A success for Chelsea could take it to eighth.
    Prediction: Chelsea wins 2-1

    ALSO READ: MANCHESTER UNITED TAKEOVER - SHEIKH JASSIM BIN HAMAD BIN AL THANI OF QATAR CONFIRMS BID, DRIVES FANS CRAZY

    Image credit: Getty

    Manchester City looks to hammer Nottingham Forest
    Table-topper City will travel to face off against a relegation-threatened Forest on Saturday. The Cityzens would want to maintain its newly-found mojo and challenge Arsenal for its title-defence quest.
    Prediction: City wins 4-1

    Image credit: Getty

    United looking to continue drive against wobbly Leicester
    Third-placed United is in decent form and would look to continue its acceleration by hosting a shaky 13th-placed Leicester on Sunday. As it considers itself faintly in the title race, a conquest would inch it closer to second place.
    Prediction: United wins 2-1

    ALSO READ: 'Hold, set, shoot!' - Al-Nassr's Ronaldo gears up to continue goal-scoring spree against Al-Taawoun

    Image credit: Getty

    Tottenham Hotspur must rip apart West Ham United
    It's another London derby for fifth-placed Tottenham, as it hosts a relegation-threatened 16th-placed West Ham on Sunday. To stay in the top four race, the Spurs have no choice but to come up with a win here, which could take them to the fifth.
    Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-1

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Changed the way we bowled - Michael Kasprowicz on Australia last Test series win in India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Changed the way we bowled' - Kasprowicz on Australia's last Test series win in India

    football Christian Atsu discovered dead in Turkey earthquake rubble; condolences pour in-ayh

    Christian Atsu discovered dead in Turkey earthquake rubble; condolences pour in

    football Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani of Qatar confirms bid, drives fans crazy, his net worth-ayh

    Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani of Qatar confirms bid, drives fans crazy

    WPL womens Premier League 2023: Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB-ayh

    WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs KBCFC preview: ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to upset Kerala Blasters to survive in playoffs spot race-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to upset Kerala Blasters to survive in playoffs spot race

    Recent Stories

    BJP won't cross 100 mark in 2024 polls, claims Nitish Kumar; calls for Opposition unity - adt

    'BJP won't cross 100 mark in 2024 polls,' claims Nitish Kumar

    Ola Electric to invest Rs 7614 crore in setting up EV battery cell four wheeler manufacturing plants in TN gcw

    Ola Electric to invest Rs 7,614 crore in setting up EV battery cell, manufacturing plants in TN

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video Actress Nirahua BOLD bedroom song Humra Choliya Me is not to be missed RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Actress, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom song ‘Humra Choliya Me' is not to be missed

    Delhi Mayor Election on February 22 as LG approves CM Kejriwal recommendation gcw

    Delhi Mayor Election on February 22 as L-G approves CM Kejriwal’s recommendation

    Nora Fatehi SEXY pictures, video: Actress flaunts her curves in a body-hugging dress RBA

    Nora Fatehi SEXY pictures, video: Actress flaunts her curves in a body-hugging dress

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon