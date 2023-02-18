Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christian Atsu discovered dead in Turkey earthquake rubble; condolences pour in

    Christian Atsu had been missing since the Turkey earthquake last week. While contradictory reports indicated that he had been rescued, his whereabouts remained unknown, whereas his agent confirmed his demise on Saturday.

    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been discovered dead in the rubbles of his residence following the devastating Turkey earthquake last week. He was playing for Hatayspor and previously played for prominent European clubs like Porto, Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United, besides having played for his national team.

    Last week, a few reports indicated that he had been found alive after going missing following the earthquake. However, the stories were contradictory, as there were no reports on his whereabouts and condition, with many denying his rescue story. Meanwhile, on Saturday, his agent confirmed that his dead body had been recovered.

    ALSO READ: MANCHESTER UNITED TAKEOVER - SHEIKH JASSIM BIN HAMAD BIN AL THANI OF QATAR CONFIRMS BID, DRIVES FANS CRAZY

    "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that, sadly, Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support," noted his agent Nana Sechere in a tweet.

    As for Atsu's career, he scored 23 club goals in 249 appearances and netted one in four for Hatayspor across events. He had also scored ten in 65 for Ghana. As for his title achievements, he won a couple of titles in his maiden senior stint with Porto, including the Primeira Liga 2012-13, while he was also the Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament in 2015, besides also winning the accolade for the Goal of the Tournament the same year and making it to the Team of the Tournament the same year and the next edition in 2017.

