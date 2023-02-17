Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hold, set, shoot!': Al-Nassr's Ronaldo gears up to continue goal-scoring spree against Al-Taawoun

    Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his goal-scoring spree on Saudi Arabian soil when Al-Nassr host Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

    football saudi pro league Hold, set, shoot Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo gears up to continue goal-scoring spree against Al-Taawoun snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is set to continue his goal-scoring spree when his team hosts Al-Taawoun in a crucial clash that can send them back on top of the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

    Also read: Ronaldo's 61st career hat-trick: Al-Nassr star keeps his 2022 promise, yet some remain unimpressed

    Ronaldo has five goals in three games after scoring his maiden hat-trick for the Saudi club against Al-Wehda in the previous clash. The club will also hope for in-form Anderson Talisca, the highest goal scorer in league with 13 goals this season, to fire in Friday's clash at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

    After a 4-0 victory in the previous game, the team's league winning streak resumed, but it has only won two of its last five games. 

    Rudi Garcia's team has 37 points after 16 games and can go on top of the table with a win over Al-Taawoun.

    Al Taawoun, ranked fifth, two positions below Al Nassr, entered the game with two wins, a tie in its previous five games, and a loss to Al Fateh.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T.

    The Portuguese talisman will hope to continue being a game-changer and lead the team to a title victory and a spot in the AFC Champions League.

    Ahead of Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Taawoun, the club shared photographs of Ronaldo and the rest of the team training for the crucial match. "Hold, set, shoot," wrote the club in a social media post's caption that showcased the 38-year-old legend practicing a free-kick.

    Ronaldo fans commented on the social media post with aplomb. "CR7 is greater than any player in the world," said one fan on Instagram, while another added, "Still inspiring millions at the age of 38! What a legend."

    A third fan noted, "CR7 is the king of football," while a fourth just commented, "Siuuu."

    Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun Head-to-Head record - Played: 19 | Al Nassr: 12 | Al Wehda: 5 | Draw: 2

    The Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun match will take place at 8:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network television and can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

    Also read: Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's trusted entourage - from the man who controls his finances to a journalist!

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2nd Test: What a stunner - KL Rahul acrobatic catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja has internet talking-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'What a stunner!' - Rahul's acrobatic catch to dismiss Khawaja has internet talking

    ind vs aus 2022-23 Meme fest explodes after Disney+ Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi snt

    Disney+Hotstar down during India vs Australia; meme fest explodes as fans believe domain expiry the reason

    pro-wrestling WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?-ayh

    WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?

    football europa league Manchester United is coming back Barcelona boss Xavi praises Ten Hag earns fans respect snt

    'Manchester United is coming back': Barcelona boss Xavi praises Ten Hag; earns fans' respect

    football UEFA Europa League, UEL 2022-23, BAR vs MUN: Erik ten Hag, Marcus Rashford slam referee Maurizio Mariani after Manchester United draw to Barcelona-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: Erik ten Hag, Marcus Rashford critical of referee after Manchester United's 2-2 draw to Barcelona

    Recent Stories

    MEA launches 'mpassport police app' to speed up police verification of passport issuance; check details - adt

    MEA launches 'mpassport police app' to speed up police verification of passport issuance; check details

    Owaisi terms Bhiwani incident as inhuman claims BJP promoting radicalised elements gcw

    Owaisi terms Bhiwani incident as inhuman, claims BJP promoting radicalised elements

    VHP slams Rajasthan's Gehlot govt for linking Bajrang Dal to killing of 2 alleged cow smugglers in Haryana

    VHP slams Rajasthan's Gehlot govt for linking Bajrang Dal to killing of 2 alleged cow smugglers in Haryana

    Swara Bhasker Fahad Ahmad Wedding Netizens notice actress mother in law sad face say Saas Khush Nahi Lag Rahi RBA

    Swara Bhasker, Fahad Wedding: Netizens notice actress’ mother-in-law sad face; say, ‘Saas Khush Nahi Lag Rahi’

    Who is George Soros? What angered the Indian government about Billionaire? What he said on PM Modi- adt

    Who is George Soros? What angered the Indian government about Billionaire?

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon