'Hold, set, shoot!': Al-Nassr's Ronaldo gears up to continue goal-scoring spree against Al-Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his goal-scoring spree on Saudi Arabian soil when Al-Nassr host Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is set to continue his goal-scoring spree when his team hosts Al-Taawoun in a crucial clash that can send them back on top of the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Also read: Ronaldo's 61st career hat-trick: Al-Nassr star keeps his 2022 promise, yet some remain unimpressed

Ronaldo has five goals in three games after scoring his maiden hat-trick for the Saudi club against Al-Wehda in the previous clash. The club will also hope for in-form Anderson Talisca, the highest goal scorer in league with 13 goals this season, to fire in Friday's clash at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

After a 4-0 victory in the previous game, the team's league winning streak resumed, but it has only won two of its last five games.

Rudi Garcia's team has 37 points after 16 games and can go on top of the table with a win over Al-Taawoun.

Al Taawoun, ranked fifth, two positions below Al Nassr, entered the game with two wins, a tie in its previous five games, and a loss to Al Fateh.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T.

The Portuguese talisman will hope to continue being a game-changer and lead the team to a title victory and a spot in the AFC Champions League.

Ahead of Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Taawoun, the club shared photographs of Ronaldo and the rest of the team training for the crucial match. "Hold, set, shoot," wrote the club in a social media post's caption that showcased the 38-year-old legend practicing a free-kick.

Ronaldo fans commented on the social media post with aplomb. "CR7 is greater than any player in the world," said one fan on Instagram, while another added, "Still inspiring millions at the age of 38! What a legend."

A third fan noted, "CR7 is the king of football," while a fourth just commented, "Siuuu."

Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun Head-to-Head record - Played: 19 | Al Nassr: 12 | Al Wehda: 5 | Draw: 2

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun match will take place at 8:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network television and can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

Also read: Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's trusted entourage - from the man who controls his finances to a journalist!