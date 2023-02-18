Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani of Qatar confirms bid, drives fans crazy

Manchester United takeover: Friday was the soft deadline for submission of bids, as Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani confirmed its bid for a 100% stake. Meanwhile, fans went crazy following the news, and here's his net worth.

English giants Manchester United has been put up for sale by its current owners, the Glazers family. Friday was the soft deadline set by the sale regulator, The Raine Group, to process the bid documents and facilitate the sale. While there was an outspread reporting regarding the possible bidders, besides Britain's wealthiest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, another confirmed bid arrived from Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani. Consequently, the club supporters went wild on social media following the bid, while the amount remains undisclosed.

Al Thani's net worth

Al Thani is the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank and is the son of Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, besides being the grandson of Jaber bin Mohammed Al Thani. He is reported to be worth £1.6 billion alone, while his ruling family is worth £275 billion.

Al Thani's statement

"Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today [Friday] confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the club to its former glories on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more."

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports. The bid's vision is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence and regarded as the greatest football club in the world. More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops."