EPL: 'We're not afraid to go anywhere to play against whatever opponent it is' - Fernandes ahead of Leeds trip

EPL 2022-23: Manchester United will travel to face Leeds United on Sunday. Having settled for a draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Bruno Fernandes has affirmed that his side is fearless in travelling and playing whichever team it is.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giants Manchester United is firmly in the race for the top four in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL). As for its subsequent encounter, it would be travelling to take on a relegation-threatened Leeds United on Sunday. The two faced off on Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, which was a 2-2 draw, as the hosts came back from behind, having been a couple of goals down at half-time. Despite the contrasting difference between the two sides, the historic rivalry between them allows the Peacocks to get charged up each time they face the Red Devils. In the same light, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has warned his boys to be prepared for Leeds to frustrate United again, besides admitting that they are ready to travel and fearlessly take on whichever side they are pitted against.

"The passion and the great atmosphere that the fans create for us was amazing. It was the push to help us get this draw, but it's not what we want. With this team, with the character that we have in this team, the passion, the desire, the togetherness we have, we're not afraid to go anywhere to play against whatever opponent it is. I know that I will be in good hands with all of them. I know that this team will fight back, give all the best, and not be afraid to play whatever is the pitch, the stadium or the team," Fernandes illustrated, reports 90min.

Analysing the performance against the Peacocks at Old Trafford, Fernandes exemplified, "It's frustrating to be down in the first half straightaway. In the second half, we conceded another goal – a little bit lucky from them, but we still conceded another goal. I think we dominated all game. They had two goals."

"They had some more chances but not something hazardous. Bouncing back as we did was good, but we want to avoid bouncing back to 2-2. We tried to bounce back to 3-2 and win the game. We didn't. We had some chances we couldn't score from a little bit unluckily," continued Fernandes.

