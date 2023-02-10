Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL: 'We're not afraid to go anywhere to play against whatever opponent it is' - Fernandes ahead of Leeds trip

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    EPL 2022-23: Manchester United will travel to face Leeds United on Sunday. Having settled for a draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Bruno Fernandes has affirmed that his side is fearless in travelling and playing whichever team it is.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Manchester United is firmly in the race for the top four in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL). As for its subsequent encounter, it would be travelling to take on a relegation-threatened Leeds United on Sunday. The two faced off on Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, which was a 2-2 draw, as the hosts came back from behind, having been a couple of goals down at half-time.

    Despite the contrasting difference between the two sides, the historic rivalry between them allows the Peacocks to get charged up each time they face the Red Devils. In the same light, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has warned his boys to be prepared for Leeds to frustrate United again, besides admitting that they are ready to travel and fearlessly take on whichever side they are pitted against.

    ALSO READ: Ronaldo's 61st career hat-trick - Al-Nassr star keeps his 2022 promise, yet some remain unimpressed

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The passion and the great atmosphere that the fans create for us was amazing. It was the push to help us get this draw, but it's not what we want. With this team, with the character that we have in this team, the passion, the desire, the togetherness we have, we're not afraid to go anywhere to play against whatever opponent it is. I know that I will be in good hands with all of them. I know that this team will fight back, give all the best, and not be afraid to play whatever is the pitch, the stadium or the team," Fernandes illustrated, reports 90min.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Analysing the performance against the Peacocks at Old Trafford, Fernandes exemplified, "It's frustrating to be down in the first half straightaway. In the second half, we conceded another goal – a little bit lucky from them, but we still conceded another goal. I think we dominated all game. They had two goals."

    ALSO READ: Saudi Pro League 2022-23 - Ronaldo breaks the internet as Al-Nassr star reaches milestone with 4-goal haul

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "They had some more chances but not something hazardous. Bouncing back as we did was good, but we want to avoid bouncing back to 2-2. We tried to bounce back to 3-2 and win the game. We didn't. We had some chances we couldn't score from a little bit unluckily," continued Fernandes.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "They had too many players defending – they waste some time with the goalkeeper. That is also part of the game, part of their game, so we have to learn with that and make ourselves be in a position that we can win games without being behind to the result," Fernandes concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football champions league PSG fans hope Neymar comes good against Bayern Munich after injury to Messi and Mbappe snt

    PSG fans hope Neymar comes good against Bayern Munich after injury to Messi and Mbappe

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 1st Test: Unfair selection - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Unfair selection' - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav snt

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav

    motorsport What is Formula E? All you need to know ahead of inaugural race in India-ayh

    What is Formula E? All you need to know ahead of inaugural race in India

    football saudi pro league Cristiano Ronaldo 61st career hattrick Al-Nassr star keeps his 2022 promise some are unimpressed snt

    Ronaldo's 61st career hat-trick: Al-Nassr star keeps his 2022 promise, yet some remain unimpressed

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you cant buy it know why all details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you can't buy it!

    Monalisa HOT and SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress shows off some BOLD moves in THIS throwback video- WATCH RBA

    Monalisa HOT and SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress shows off some BOLD moves in THIS throwback video- WATCH

    Rajasthan Budget 2023: Free electricity to farmers consuming up to 2,000 units per month; check highlights - adt

    Rajasthan Budget 2023: Free electricity to farmers consuming up to 2,000 units per month; check highlights

    Alibaba exits India after selling entire stake in Paytm: Report AJR

    Alibaba exits India after selling entire stake in Paytm: Report

    football champions league PSG fans hope Neymar comes good against Bayern Munich after injury to Messi and Mbappe snt

    PSG fans hope Neymar comes good against Bayern Munich after injury to Messi and Mbappe

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon