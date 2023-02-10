Saudi Pro League 2022-23: Ronaldo breaks the internet as Al-Nassr star reaches milestone with 4-goal haul

Saudi Pro League 2022-23: Cristiano Ronaldo was on the money, pummelling four goals for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda away from home as the visitors won 4-0. Consequently, fans broke the internet in celebration.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo was sensational on Thursday during the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League encounter between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr. Playing for the latter away from home, the Portuguese striker scored four goals as his side won 4-0, propelling to the top of the league table. He now has five goals in three matches in the competition.

While his opening goal arrived in the 21st, it was followed by the second 19 minutes later. He netted his hattrick in the 53rd through a penalty in the second half, while the fourth arrived eight minutes later. It was his 61st career hat trick, while 31 have come since he turned 30.

Meanwhile, his fans celebrated the moment on social media, taking a dig at his Argentine rival Lionel Messi, as Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 1-2 defeat to Olympique de Marseille in the 2022-23 Coupe de France pre-quarters earlier this week and crashed out of the event. "Ronaldo is close to equaling Messi’s total goals scored last season in one game 😭😭," wrote on supporter on Twitter.

Another user penned, "Cristiano Ronaldo has more league goals than Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe combined this year 🐐". As for another fan, he composed, "Ronaldo bagging a hattrick today while Messi was bagging a stinker of a lifetime yesterday. Levels to this game 😂". As for another buff, he wrote, "YOUR APOLOGIES SHOULD BE LOUDER THAN YOUR DISRESPECT RONALDO IS THE GOAT."