    Ronaldo's 61st career hat-trick: Al-Nassr star keeps his 2022 promise, yet some remain unimpressed

    Legendary striker and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals and registered his 61st career hat-trick against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

    football saudi pro league Cristiano Ronaldo 61st career hattrick Al-Nassr star keeps his 2022 promise some are unimpressed snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, whose form in the ongoing season has been questioned by many, silenced his critics on Thursday after the Al-Nassr star scored four goals against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. 

    Also read: Saudi Pro League 2022-23: Ronaldo breaks the internet as Al-Nassr star reaches milestone with 4-goal haul

    Ronaldo scored twice each half to send his team to the top of the table and reach a milestone of 500 league goals in his illustrious career. The Portuguese superstar's goal spree took his tally to 503 goals, and he scored those in five different leagues and for five teams. 

    Before joining the Saudi Arabian club, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 3 for Sporting Lisbon, 103 for Manchester United over two spells, 311 for Real Madrid, and 81 for Juventus.

    The Portuguese talisman's four-goal burst also helped him register his 61st career hat-trick, which has sent CR7 fans into a tizzy.

    Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr for 175 million pounds per year in December, has struggled to find the back of the net for his new team, scoring only one goal in his previous outings. However, the 38-year-old's four-goal thriller has forced an old CR7 tweet to resurface on social media, where he equally divided his 60 hat tricks according to his age.

    On April 16, 2022, Ronaldo struck a sensational hat-trick against Norwich to help Manchester United seal a 3-2 victory. The following day, he took to Twitter to post an unbelievable stat and made a subtle promise.

    Also read: Ronaldo or Messi; Haaland or Mbappe? Fernando Torres picks the present and future stars

    "30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It's time to unbalance the scale!" Ronaldo wrote. The iconic striker now has 44 hat-tricks for Real Madrid, 10 for Portugal, three for Manchester United and Juventus, and one for Al-Nassr.

    Ronaldo was pleased with Thursday's performance and wrote on social media, "Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!"

    However, despite breaking the internet with his latest feat, some netizens are unimpressed as they believe Ronaldo's show against a team of Al-Wehda's stature does not really 'unbalance the scale'.

    "Scoring against Al Wehda to "unbalance the scales" is like counting training goals to inflate your numbers," noted one critic, while another added, "Messi World Cup is too heavy; that's y the scale is unbalanced."

    Also read: Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's trusted entourage - from the man who controls his finances to a journalist!

    Here's a look at what those who were unimpressed with Ronaldo's 4-goal haul against Al-Wehda said on Twitter:

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
