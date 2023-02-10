Ronaldo's 61st career hat-trick: Al-Nassr star keeps his 2022 promise, yet some remain unimpressed

Legendary striker and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals and registered his 61st career hat-trick against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

Ronaldo scored twice each half to send his team to the top of the table and reach a milestone of 500 league goals in his illustrious career. The Portuguese superstar's goal spree took his tally to 503 goals, and he scored those in five different leagues and for five teams.

Before joining the Saudi Arabian club, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 3 for Sporting Lisbon, 103 for Manchester United over two spells, 311 for Real Madrid, and 81 for Juventus.

The Portuguese talisman's four-goal burst also helped him register his 61st career hat-trick, which has sent CR7 fans into a tizzy.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr for 175 million pounds per year in December, has struggled to find the back of the net for his new team, scoring only one goal in his previous outings. However, the 38-year-old's four-goal thriller has forced an old CR7 tweet to resurface on social media, where he equally divided his 60 hat tricks according to his age.

On April 16, 2022, Ronaldo struck a sensational hat-trick against Norwich to help Manchester United seal a 3-2 victory. The following day, he took to Twitter to post an unbelievable stat and made a subtle promise.

"30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It's time to unbalance the scale!" Ronaldo wrote. The iconic striker now has 44 hat-tricks for Real Madrid, 10 for Portugal, three for Manchester United and Juventus, and one for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo was pleased with Thursday's performance and wrote on social media, "Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!"

However, despite breaking the internet with his latest feat, some netizens are unimpressed as they believe Ronaldo's show against a team of Al-Wehda's stature does not really 'unbalance the scale'.

"Scoring against Al Wehda to "unbalance the scales" is like counting training goals to inflate your numbers," noted one critic, while another added, "Messi World Cup is too heavy; that's y the scale is unbalanced."

