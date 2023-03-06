EPL 2022-23: Liverpool demolishes Man United 7-0; here are the 'mind-blowing' records that were scripted
EPL 2022-23: Liverpool came up with a thumping performance to bring Manchester United crashing back to earth with a 7-0 conquest. Meanwhile, here are the records that were scripted.
Image credit: Getty
English giants Liverpool might not have had the best of the seasons so far. However, it was seemingly back to its best on Sunday as it thumped arch-rival Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield to rise to fifth place in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). While it remains three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven behind the third-placed Red Devils, The Reds are apparently back in the top-four race. In the meantime, the heavy scoreline margin of the game has scripted some records as we look at the same.
Salah's historic moment in the EPL
Salah scored a brace, taking his EPL goal tally to 129, as he is now Liverpool's all-time highest goal-scorer in the competition, going past Robbie Fowler's previous feat. Also, he is the first Red to score in consecutive contests against the Red Devils.
ALSO READ: MOHAMED SALAH BECOMES LIVERPOOL'S ALL-TIME HIGHEST EPL GOAL-SCORER, DUBS RECORD AS 'SPECIAL'
Image credit: Getty
Joint-worst loss for United
United slumped to its joint-worst defeat. The mugging was similar to its 1931 and 1926 defeats by a similar margin to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers, respectively. It has now also lost the most contests to Liverpool than any other side in the event to date, while it is its worst thrashing to a Merseyside club.
Image credit: Getty
Gakpo and Nunez kick it off
Gakpo began the demolition and has three goals in its previous four outings. Meanwhile, Nunez has taken his tally to 14 and has scored in all the last four encounters. The duo became the first Reds pair to strike on a couple of occasions in a competitive meeting against United since Arthur Goddard and James Stewart in February 1910 before Salah made it a trio's game.