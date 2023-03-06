Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Liverpool demolishes Man United 7-0; here are the 'mind-blowing' records that were scripted

    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    EPL 2022-23: Liverpool came up with a thumping performance to bring Manchester United crashing back to earth with a 7-0 conquest. Meanwhile, here are the records that were scripted.

    Image credit: Getty

    English giants Liverpool might not have had the best of the seasons so far. However, it was seemingly back to its best on Sunday as it thumped arch-rival Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield to rise to fifth place in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). While it remains three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven behind the third-placed Red Devils, The Reds are apparently back in the top-four race. In the meantime, the heavy scoreline margin of the game has scripted some records as we look at the same.

    Salah's historic moment in the EPL
    Salah scored a brace, taking his EPL goal tally to 129, as he is now Liverpool's all-time highest goal-scorer in the competition, going past Robbie Fowler's previous feat. Also, he is the first Red to score in consecutive contests against the Red Devils.

    ALSO READ: MOHAMED SALAH BECOMES LIVERPOOL'S ALL-TIME HIGHEST EPL GOAL-SCORER, DUBS RECORD AS 'SPECIAL'

    Image credit: Getty

    Joint-worst loss for United
    United slumped to its joint-worst defeat. The mugging was similar to its 1931 and 1926 defeats by a similar margin to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers, respectively. It has now also lost the most contests to Liverpool than any other side in the event to date, while it is its worst thrashing to a Merseyside club.

    Image credit: Getty

    Gakpo and Nunez kick it off
    Gakpo began the demolition and has three goals in its previous four outings. Meanwhile, Nunez has taken his tally to 14 and has scored in all the last four encounters. The duo became the first Reds pair to strike on a couple of occasions in a competitive meeting against United since Arthur Goddard and James Stewart in February 1910 before Salah made it a trio's game.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Inspirational story of Simran Skaikh's journey from Dharavi streets to WPL

    Inspirational story of Simran Skaikh's journey from Dharavi streets to WPL

    football Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool all-time highest EPL English Premier League goal-scorer, dubs record as special against Manchester United-ayh

    Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time highest EPL goal-scorer, dubs record as 'special'

    WPL 2023, UPW vs GG: Twitter thrilled as Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone seals UP Warriorz dramatic last-over win vs Gujarat Giants-ayh

    WPL 2023: Twitter thrilled as Harris, Ecclestone seal UP Warriorz's dramatic last-over win vs Gujarat Giants

    WPL 2023: 'Born to lose' - Fans troll RCB as Shafali, Lanning's glorious stand guides DC to 60-run triumph-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Born to lose' - Fans troll RCB as Shafali, Lanning's glorious stand guides DC to 60-run triumph

    BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit needs to be restructured: Neeraj Kumar-ayh

    BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit needs to be restructured: Neeraj Kumar

    Recent Stories

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14 Is it Canary Yellow shade Here is what we know gcw

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14? Is it 'Canary Yellow' shade? Here's what we know

    Inspirational story of Simran Skaikh's journey from Dharavi streets to WPL

    Inspirational story of Simran Skaikh's journey from Dharavi streets to WPL

    Daily Horoscope for March 6, 2023: Be careful Pisces, Taurus; good day for Aries AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 6, 2023: Be careful Pisces, Taurus; good day for Aries

    football Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool all-time highest EPL English Premier League goal-scorer, dubs record as special against Manchester United-ayh

    Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time highest EPL goal-scorer, dubs record as 'special'

    Umesh Pal murder case Accused Vijay killed in latest UP encounter gcw

    Umesh Pal murder case: Accused Vijay killed in latest UP encounter

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon