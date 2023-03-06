EPL 2022-23: Liverpool demolishes Man United 7-0; here are the 'mind-blowing' records that were scripted

EPL 2022-23: Liverpool came up with a thumping performance to bring Manchester United crashing back to earth with a 7-0 conquest. Meanwhile, here are the records that were scripted.



English giants Liverpool might not have had the best of the seasons so far. However, it was seemingly back to its best on Sunday as it thumped arch-rival Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield to rise to fifth place in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). While it remains three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven behind the third-placed Red Devils, The Reds are apparently back in the top-four race. In the meantime, the heavy scoreline margin of the game has scripted some records as we look at the same.

Salah's historic moment in the EPL

Salah scored a brace, taking his EPL goal tally to 129, as he is now Liverpool's all-time highest goal-scorer in the competition, going past Robbie Fowler's previous feat. Also, he is the first Red to score in consecutive contests against the Red Devils.

