Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time highest EPL goal-scorer, dubs record as 'special'

Mohamed Salah was on fire on Sunday during Liverpool's 7-0 rout of Manchester United in the EPL, as he struck a brace and became the club's record EPL goal-scorer. The Egyptian rated the feat as "special".

It was a top evening for English giants Liverpool that bounced back into the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) with authority, hammering arch-rival Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds could be considered faintly back in the top four race with braces from Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, alongside an appetizer from Roberto Firmino.

In the meantime, Salah scripted a unique feat with his brace, as he took his tally of Liverpool goals in the EPL to 129. In the process, he surpassed Robbie Fowler and became the club's all-time greatest goal-scorer in the tournament. At the same time, he dubbed his feat as "special".

Talking to Sky Sports post United demolition, Salah registered, "It's very special, I can't lie. This record has been in my mind since I first came here. In my first season, in my mind, I was always chasing the record, so to make it today against United with that result was unbelievable. I'm going home to celebrate with the family, chamomile tea and sleep."

"It's extraordinary to win the game like that, but at the same time, we don't want to go into the next game with overconfidence. We need to be humble and play and win games. We're not in the position we want to be, but hopefully, this gives us a good push, and we can keep winning," added Salah.

At the same time, Liverpool's head coach expressed his delight at the triumph and hailed Salah's performance and record as "absolutely insane". "He's an exceptional player. We appreciate him now, but in the future, people will realize, 'Wow, we witnessed something extraordinary'," the German stated.