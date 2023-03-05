Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Messi is so better' - Ronaldo furious after being trolled for failing to score against Al-Batin (WATCH)

    Cristiano Ronaldo is still settling in Saudi Arabia as he continues to make an impact for Al-Nassr. While his side won 3-1 on Saturday against Al-Batin, he failed to score and was trolled by a fan, who said, "Messi is so better", leaving him furious.

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has made an average impact at his new club, the Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. On Saturday, during its home match against Al-Batin in the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League, the hosts won 3-1, remaining on the tabletop. However, the Portuguese failed to score, leading to him being trolled for failing to find the net against a relegation-threatened side. Meanwhile, here's how fans reacted to this entire fiasco.

    Following the Knights of Najd's triumph on Saturday, as Ronaldo walked back into the tunnel, in a widely shared video, a fan is seen chanting at the Portuguese that "Messi is so better". Judging by Ronnie's facial reaction, he was displeased by the comment at him, as he furiously walked past and said in Portuguese, "And, that was the easy game." Watch the video below:

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'I had reasons' - Ten Hag opens up again on benching Ronaldo vs Liverpool at Old Trafford

    As for the match, Ronaldo had chances aplenty, only to miss out on all of them, while he mostly headed his opportunities wide. In the 34th minute, the Portuguese came the closest to scoring, as he collected the ball through Abdullah Madu's assist and even went past the Sky Blue goalkeeper Martin Campana at the box's edge. However, his attempt to put the ball into the net was denied by defender  Abdullah Al-Yousif, who cleared it on the goalline, while Ronnie's frustration was instantly evident.

