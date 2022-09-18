Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I would have loved to have had him closer' - Arteta on possibly having Wenger at Arsenal

    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    Arsenal has witnessed a dream start to 2022-23 EPL. While Mikel Arteta has done a great job, he has revealed that he would have loved to have Arsene Wenger closer to seek guidance from him.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Arsenal has gotten off to a dream start in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23. In six games, it has won five and lost one, with the only loss coming to fifth-placed English giants Manchester United, while it travels to face off against fellow Londoners, ninth-placed Brentford on Sunday. Head coach Mikel Arteta has done a great job so far and has been heavily backed to end Arsenal's EPL drought. While Arteta is glad that the club and the management have supported him despite a tough last season, he has admitted that he would have loved to have legendary former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger closer to him to seek guidance from him.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to The Mirror, Arteta said, "I would have loved to have had him [Wenger] closer to have the opportunity to open up and, in certain periods, listen and learn from him and everything he has been through. But, he did it in a way to make sure that whoever comes after him had the respect and space he believed was important, and he honoured that."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'I UNDERSTAND' - RODGERS FEARS SACK AFTER LEICESTER THRASHED BY TOTTENHAM

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Under Wenger, Arsenal witnessed considerable success, as the Frenchman transformed the side into an English giant. Over two decades, the Gunners were quite a force in England, as it won the EPL on three instances under him, along with seven FA Cup and FA Community Sheild titles each. Also, it was unbeaten throughout its 2003-04 EPL title-winning campaign, earning it the 'Invincibles' tag.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Wenger quit Arsenal in 2018, and since then, he has not gotten involved in any club activities, unlike Sir Alex Ferguson, who remains closely associated with English giants Manchester United. Notably, Arteta also played under Wenger at the club between 2011-16, winning two FA Cup and FACS titles each.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Virat Kohli to open in some games, KL Rahul to open in ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Kohli to open in some games, Rahul to open in T20 World Cup' - Rohit

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul who has probably got more ability than Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir on Indian openers-ayh

    'Rahul has probably got more ability than Rohit or Kohli' - Gambhir on Indian openers

    football Bundesliga 2022-23: Thinking about the situation and everything - Julian Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich-ayh

    Bundesliga: 'Thinking about the situation and everything' - Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern

    football EPL 2022-23, English Premier League: I understand - Brendan Rodgers fears sack after Leicester City thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I understand' - Rodgers fears sack after Leicester thrashed by Tottenham

    football EPL 2022-23: 'If you play in the way he played, everyone is happy' - Antonio Conte on Son Heung-min's hat-trick for Tottenham vs Leicester-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'If you play in the way he played, everyone is happy' - Conte on Son's hat-trick

    Recent Stories

    NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in Telangana Andhra Pradesh 4 detained gcw

    NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in 2 states; 4 detained

    DU Admissions 2022 After CUET UG results first cut off list likely to be announced on October 10 gcw

    DU Admissions 2022: After CUET UG results, first cut-off list likely to be announced on October 10

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Virat Kohli to open in some games, KL Rahul to open in ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Kohli to open in some games, Rahul to open in T20 World Cup' - Rohit

    Schools supermarkets cinemas and more everything that will be shut in UK for Queen Elizabeth II funeral gcw

    Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

    SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her busty-cleavage in short white bodycon dress RBA

    HOT & SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her busty-cleavage in short white bodycon dress

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon