    EPL 2022-23: 'I understand' - Rodgers fears sack after Leicester thrashed by Tottenham

    On Saturday, Leicester City was hammered 2-6 by Tottenham Hotspur in EPL 2022-23, as the former stays winless in the season so far and at rock bottom. Meanwhile, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers fears sack.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    It has been a horrific start for English giants Leicester City, which is visibly struggling to win its maiden 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). In seven matches so far, it has drawn one and lost six, while on Saturday, it slumped to a 2-6 defeat to fellow giants Tottenham Hotspur away from home. The two goal-scorer for the visitors happened to be Youri Tielemans (6) and James Maddison (41). Meanwhile, the defeat keeps the Foxes at rock bottom. As a result, pressure has mounted on Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers, who has admitted to his fear of getting sacked.

    Talking to Sky Sports following the defeat, Rodgers confessed, "I come in every day and do my work. I understand the frustration of supporters. I can't hide from that. It's my responsibility. Whatever happens, I'll have considerable respect for [the owners] because they've given me great support. I understand the game."

    "The scoreline didn't reflect the game, but the bottom line is it's a heavy defeat. They've given me brilliant support. Whatever happens to me at Leicester, I'll always respect them if I stay and fight on," concluded Rodgers. As per 90min, Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha opted to back the Irish manager before the Tottenham failure. At the same time, the loss is sure to have a change in plans, as the recent results have increased the concerns.

    In contrast, midfielder James Maddison did not let Rodgers take the entire blame and blamed his teammates for not stepping up, as he said, "The players should be taking some of the brunts. It is a collective. It's not the manager. We are an XI out there. It hurts when you respect the manager, and ultimately we are the players out there, and we haven't been delivering recently."

