EPL 2022-23: Fernandes, de Gea, ten Hag critical of Man United's 'unprofessional' loss to Liverpool

EPL 2022-23: Manchester United fell crashing to earth a week after its League Cup title conquest, as Liverpool hammered it 0-7 at Anfield on Sunday. Meanwhile, Burno Fernandes, David de Gea and Erik ten Hag were critical of this failure.

Image credit: Getty

English giants Manchester United suffered another reality check a week after its title conquest in the form of the League Cup. It was humbled by arch-rival Liverpool 0-7 at Anfield during its 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) meeting on Sunday, as it indicated that although the Red Devils might be on steady progress, they are not there yet. The tide can turn around at any moment, and that is precisely what The Reds proved, who are enduring a tough time this season but have coped up and bounced back well in the last four fixtures. While the Liverpoolians were delighted, United's Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea and head coach Erik ten Hag were critical. ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - LIVERPOOL DEMOLISHES MAN UNITED 7-0; HERE ARE THE 'MIND-BLOWING' RECORDS THAT WERE SCRIPTED

Image credit: Getty

Emitting to Sky Sports, Fernandes noted, "It is very frustrating, disappointing and sad because it is a terrible result. We came here with a different mindset before the game. The games are coming thick and fast. We had setbacks in the past, and we have to come back quickly again. It is what Manchester United are about, we can go down, but we have to get back up."

Image credit: Getty

On the other hand, de Gea took to Twitter to document, "I know these messages don't sit well on such a day. It was a disastrous moment for us, and these results shouldn't happen, especially with the journey we are all on. We have a duty to this club, a responsibility to represent the badge, but we have many opportunities to look ahead. [We have] many games coming fast, and we have to lock our focus on these." ALSO READ: MOHAMED SALAH BECOMES LIVERPOOL'S ALL-TIME HIGHEST EPL GOAL-SCORER, DUBS RECORD AS 'SPECIAL'

Image credit: Getty

Meanwhile, ten Hag dubbed United's second-half performance "unprofessional" and recorded, "I don't have an explanation. In the first half, we were in quite control. At the start of the second half, we gave two goals away. There was no team anymore. We didn't stick to the plan. There were 11 individuals. I don't know. It isn't perfect. I have given my opinion [to the players]. It was unprofessional. You always have to stick together as a team. We didn't do that. There was no discipline. You have setbacks but must stick together and do your job."

Image credit: Getty