EPL 2022-23: How will Qatar World Cup break affect Arsenal's title charge? Mikel Arteta critiques

EPL 2022-23: The FIFA World Cup 2022 break starts this week. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has spoken about how the break would affect Arsenal's charge for the title.

English giants Arsenal happen to be on a dream start and run in the ongoing season of the English Premier League (EPL), as it happens to be dominating at the pinnacle of the points table and is undoubtedly one of the favourites in the title race, as it leads the authority. However, the tournament would witness an unusual winter break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While most sides do not like a break, especially when they are doing well, the month-long break might affect the momentum of any side. In the meantime, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta also feels that the break would not be an "ideal" one for his team's title bid.

During the post-match presser of Arsenal's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arteta opined, "It's great to be where we are, and we are enjoying that moment. Now, we have a big break, and we must reflect on what we're doing and be prepared for after the World Cup. We aim to play better as a team daily and have better tools to do what we want. I can say it's been phenomenal to work with these players and staff." ALSO READ: IS MUKESH AMBANI IN LINE TO ENTER THE RACE TO OWN LIVERPOOL FC?

