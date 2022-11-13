Is Mukesh Ambani in line to enter the race to own Liverpool FC?

Liverpool FC is up for sale as FSG finds new owner/s for England's esteemed football club. Meanwhile, if reports are accurate, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani might enter the race to own the club.

Image credit: PTI

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has reportedly entered the race to bid for 18-time former English champion Liverpool's takeover. The English Premier League (EPL) giant is up for sale by its current owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owned the Merseyside club in 2010. It has reportedly appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist the group with selling the esteemed club. As per The Mirror, FSG is inclined to sell The Reds for £4 billion. Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and rated as the eighth most affluent individual in the world by Forbes, has enquired about the club, added the English media outlet.

Image credit: PTI

However, a few sources associated with the Indian multinational syndicate headquartered in Mumbai have not confirmed the development yet. An FSG announcement read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs, and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool."

Image credit: FSG/Twitter

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club," added FSG's statement.

Image credit: Getty

The Anfield-based club has relished enormous conquest under FSG, with head coach Jurgen Klopp leading The Reds to an EPL title success, a UEFA Champions League (UCL), FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup over the past few years. Other contenders in the strife comprise partakers from gulf nations and the United States of America (USA).

Image credit: IPL