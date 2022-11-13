Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Mukesh Ambani in line to enter the race to own Liverpool FC?

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    Liverpool FC is up for sale as FSG finds new owner/s for England's esteemed football club. Meanwhile, if reports are accurate, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani might enter the race to own the club.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has reportedly entered the race to bid for 18-time former English champion Liverpool's takeover. The English Premier League (EPL) giant is up for sale by its current owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owned the Merseyside club in 2010. It has reportedly appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist the group with selling the esteemed club. As per The Mirror, FSG is inclined to sell The Reds for £4 billion. Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and rated as the eighth most affluent individual in the world by Forbes, has enquired about the club, added the English media outlet.

    Image credit: PTI

    However, a few sources associated with the Indian multinational syndicate headquartered in Mumbai have not confirmed the development yet. An FSG announcement read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs, and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool."

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Mumbai City FC coach Buckingham reveals pep talk that led to fightback against Chennaiyin FC

    Image credit: FSG/Twitter

    "FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club," added FSG's statement.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Anfield-based club has relished enormous conquest under FSG, with head coach Jurgen Klopp leading The Reds to an EPL title success, a UEFA Champions League (UCL), FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup over the past few years. Other contenders in the strife comprise partakers from gulf nations and the United States of America (USA).

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - Why is Ten Hag unhappy with Garnacho's potential inclusion in Argentina squad?

    Image credit: IPL

    Ambani's firm also owns a team in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), the record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Also, it drives India's premier club football event, the Indian Super League (ISL), besides being the commercial partner for India's governing body of the sport, the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field against Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field

    Women cricket in Afghanistan to resume soon; will Taliban govt live up to its commitment to ICC snt

    Women's cricket in Afghanistan to resume soon; will Taliban govt live up to its commitment to ICC?

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham reveals pep talk that led to fightback against Chennaiyin FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC coach Buckingham reveals pep talk that led to fightback against Chennaiyin FC

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, semis, IND vs ENG: Let us not judge Team India only by the semis performance - Sachin Tendulkar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Let us not judge Team India only by the semis performance' - Tendulkar

    Recent Stories

    Ayodhya Mosque construction likely to be completed by December 2023 official gcw

    Ayodhya Mosque construction likely to be completed by December 2023

    False and baseless: PIB clarifies on Rahul Gandhi's 'Railway being sold' tweet - adt

    False and baseless: PIB clarifies on Rahul Gandhi's 'Railway being sold' tweet

    (VIDEO) Urfi Javed Vs Hindustani Bhau: Why is Uorfi 'concerned About her Safety' RBA

    (VIDEO) Urfi Javed Vs Hindustani Bhau: Why is Uorfi 'concerned About her Safety'

    football ligue1 Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals what it is like to coach Lionel Messi snt

    Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals what it is like to coach Lionel Messi

    Hyderabad student thrashed forced to chant Allah hu Akbar all accused suspended FIR filed gcw

    Hyderabad student thrashed, forced to chant 'Allah hu Akbar'; all accused suspended, FIR filed

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon