EPL 2022-23: Thomas Tuchel considered liable for inciting bust-up with Antonio Conte

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashed during the 2022-23 EPL clash of their sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. Now, an investigation has considered the former responsible for tempers to flare.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur met during their English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 clash at Stamford Bridge in London a couple of weeks back. While the game had ended in a 2-2 draw, tempers flared between the two head coaches, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte. As a result, both were sent off after the match, each receiving a one-match touchline ban. While Football Association (FA) investigated the matter, an independent regulatory commission has considered the former responsible for instigating the bust-up. Also, both were fined £35,000 and £15,000 each, whereas the reason for the same has now been explained.

As per the commission’s report, “It was quite clearly Tuchel who instigated the confrontation between himself and Conte by choosing to grip the latter’s hand and jolt him back after he had passed him by. Had he not gripped Conte’s hand, the confrontation between the two and the subsequent melee that followed would not have occurred.” ALSO READ: EFL Cup 2022-23, Round 3 draw - Man City hosts Chelsea, Liverpool to entertain Derby County

“Tuchel gripping Conte’s hand for the reason he gave was not justifiable. Cursory handshakes are a common occurrence at the end of highly-charged football matches, and there is no obligation for one person to look the other in the eye while shaking hands. Tuchel telling Conte to look him in the eyes whilst gripping his hand and not allowing Conte to move away was a highly provocative act,” the report added, reports 90min.

Meanwhile, Conte’s letter to FA read, “I would first like to apologise to the Commission for the events after the game against Chelsea on Sunday, which is not something I like being associated with, or seeing on a football field. For this reason, I have therefore admitted the charge of improper conduct.” ALSO READ: Will it be Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi again? Man United icon now linked to Marseille

In contrast, Tuchel’s letter read, “At the end of the match, I approached Mr Conte to shake his hand as an act of sportsmanship. Mr Conte took my hand but did not look at me, and I considered his demeanour a sign of disrespect towards me. I, therefore, held on to his hand as he walked past me and told him to look me in the eyes when he shook my hand.”

