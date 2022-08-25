EFL Cup 2022-23, Round 3 draw: Man City hosts Chelsea, Liverpool to entertain Derby County

The Round 3 draw for the 2022-23 EFL Cup was made on Wednesday night. Manchester City would be hosting Chelsea in the biggest clash of the round, while Liverpool will be entertaining Derby County.

The EFL Cup 2022-23 is soon to begin with its Round 3 phase, as all the English Premier League (EPL) clubs will be in action. The draw for the same was made on Wednesday night. Following the draw, the stage was set for an enjoyable third round. Meanwhile, one match will surely attract everyone's attention, as English champion Manchester City would be taking on rival and giants Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Being a top match and a giant-killing one, one of the top sides is all set to be knocked out, whereas considering the history of the two sides in the tournament to date, the hosts look like the favourite to see it through, while the visitors cannot be ruled out either.

As far as defending champion Liverpool is concerned, it will be entertaining League One side Derby County at Anfield in Liverpool. In contrast, Leicester City will host League 2 side Newport County at the King Power Stadium. Also, West Ham United hosts Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the London Stadium. ALSO READ: Will it be Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi again? Man United icon now linked to Marseille

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be up against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, while Arsenal will host Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium. The matches are expected to be played September-November. Check out the complete draw below:

