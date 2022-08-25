Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EFL Cup 2022-23, Round 3 draw: Man City hosts Chelsea, Liverpool to entertain Derby County

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 9:42 AM IST

    The Round 3 draw for the 2022-23 EFL Cup was made on Wednesday night. Manchester City would be hosting Chelsea in the biggest clash of the round, while Liverpool will be entertaining Derby County.

    The EFL Cup 2022-23 is soon to begin with its Round 3 phase, as all the English Premier League (EPL) clubs will be in action. The draw for the same was made on Wednesday night. Following the draw, the stage was set for an enjoyable third round. Meanwhile, one match will surely attract everyone's attention, as English champion Manchester City would be taking on rival and giants Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Being a top match and a giant-killing one, one of the top sides is all set to be knocked out, whereas considering the history of the two sides in the tournament to date, the hosts look like the favourite to see it through, while the visitors cannot be ruled out either.

    As far as defending champion Liverpool is concerned, it will be entertaining League One side Derby County at Anfield in Liverpool. In contrast, Leicester City will host League 2 side Newport County at the King Power Stadium. Also, West Ham United hosts Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the London Stadium.

    Meanwhile, Manchester United will be up against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, while Arsenal will host Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium. The matches are expected to be played September-November. Check out the complete draw below:

    Leicester vs Newport
    West Ham vs Blackburn
    Wolves vs Leeds
    Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
    Manchester United vs Aston Villa
    Bournemouth vs Everton
    Liverpool vs Derby
    Burnley vs Crawley
    Bristol City vs Lincoln
    Manchester City vs Chelsea
    Stevenage vs Charlton
    MK Dons vs Morecambe
    Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
    Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday
    Arsenal vs Brighton
    Brentford vs Gillingham

