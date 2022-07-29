Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence; slams 'lies' over Manchester United future

    First Published Jul 29, 2022, 2:56 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer for a shot at Champions League glory, has taken to social media to hit out at 'lies' surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Breaking his silence over his future at Manchester United, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to lash out at the 'lies' surrounding his stint at Old Trafford in the coming season. The 37-year-old Portuguese icon returned to Carrington training ground this week to discuss face-to-face with new manager Erik ten Hag. Reports said he had reiterated his desire to leave the club in this current transfer window.

    Also read: Fans to blame for Ronaldo missing Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid friendly?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, the Manchester United legend has finally spoken up as he took to Instagram to reply to a post claiming that former club manager Sir Alex Ferguson took part in the latest meeting and has blocked Ronaldo's exit. In his response, Ronaldo, who expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils for a shot at Champions League glory, slammed the 'lies' surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Impossible not to talk about me for one day," he wrote. "Otherwise, the press makes no money. You know that if you don't lie, you can't get people's attention. Keep going like that, and one day you'll get some news right," the Portugal talisman added.

    Also read: Ronaldo to Napoli? Jorge Mendes offers a loan move for Manchester United star

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo also commented on another tweet regarding the continuing demonstration by Atletico Madrid supporters opposed to his probable transfer. The five-time Ballon d'Or responded with four laughing emojis when some fans held up a sign that said, "CR7 NOT WELCOME," making it plain that he liked the message.

    Image Credit: Elma Aveiro Instagram

    The Portuguese superstar's sister, Elma Aveiro, also shared a post from a fan which read, "You can keep talking like a parrot; he will shut everyone up in no time. Patience."

    Also read: Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Man United shorts

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo has been made aware that United will not be selling him this summer, and new manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he wants the seasoned striker to be a part of his team for the upcoming season. The Portugal talisman, however, wants to sign with a Champions League team. Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich were also rumoured to be interested in the striker. Still, both clubs publicly denied the reports, while Chelsea backed away from a bid for the player because manager Thomas Tuchel is not convinced of his tactical fit.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xavi is largely responsible - Jules Kounde on reason behind choosing Barcelona over Chelsea-ayh

    'Xavi is largely responsible' - Jules Kounde on reason behind choosing Barcelona over Chelsea

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam 2022: Seth Rollins match postponed after Riddle suffered injury, netizens unhappy-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Rollins' match postponed after Riddle suffers injury, netizens unhappy

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: India eyes formidable start against a luckless West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: India eyes formidable start against a luckless Windies

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain handed easy draws in opening round-ayh

    CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain handed easy draws in opening round

    Recent Stories

    Cigarette tobacco packs to come with new warnings from December 1 gcw

    Cigarette, tobacco packs to come with new warnings from December 1

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway-ayh

    CWG 2022: Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover to become parents soon drb

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover to become parents soon?

    Partha Chatterjee calls himself victim of conspiracy after seizure of huge amount of money gold gcw

    Partha Chatterjee calls himself 'victim of conspiracy' after seizure of huge amount of money, gold

    Not blaming anyone: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over Singapore visit row - adt

    'Not blaming anyone': AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over Singapore visit row

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon