Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence; slams 'lies' over Manchester United future
Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer for a shot at Champions League glory, has taken to social media to hit out at 'lies' surrounding his future at Old Trafford.
Breaking his silence over his future at Manchester United, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to lash out at the 'lies' surrounding his stint at Old Trafford in the coming season. The 37-year-old Portuguese icon returned to Carrington training ground this week to discuss face-to-face with new manager Erik ten Hag. Reports said he had reiterated his desire to leave the club in this current transfer window.
However, the Manchester United legend has finally spoken up as he took to Instagram to reply to a post claiming that former club manager Sir Alex Ferguson took part in the latest meeting and has blocked Ronaldo's exit. In his response, Ronaldo, who expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils for a shot at Champions League glory, slammed the 'lies' surrounding his future at Old Trafford.
"Impossible not to talk about me for one day," he wrote. "Otherwise, the press makes no money. You know that if you don't lie, you can't get people's attention. Keep going like that, and one day you'll get some news right," the Portugal talisman added.
Ronaldo also commented on another tweet regarding the continuing demonstration by Atletico Madrid supporters opposed to his probable transfer. The five-time Ballon d'Or responded with four laughing emojis when some fans held up a sign that said, "CR7 NOT WELCOME," making it plain that he liked the message.
The Portuguese superstar's sister, Elma Aveiro, also shared a post from a fan which read, "You can keep talking like a parrot; he will shut everyone up in no time. Patience."
Ronaldo has been made aware that United will not be selling him this summer, and new manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he wants the seasoned striker to be a part of his team for the upcoming season. The Portugal talisman, however, wants to sign with a Champions League team. Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich were also rumoured to be interested in the striker. Still, both clubs publicly denied the reports, while Chelsea backed away from a bid for the player because manager Thomas Tuchel is not convinced of his tactical fit.