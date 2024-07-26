Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: All you need to know about Summer Games opening ceremony [PHOTOS]

    The Paris 2024 Olympics will break new ground by hosting its opening ceremony along the Seine River, defying traditional stadium norms. Scheduled for 11pm today IST, it's set to be a spectacular event

    Paris Olympics 2024: All you need to know about Summer Games opening ceremony [PHOTOS]
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 9:12 AM IST

    The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will make history by featuring its opening ceremony outside of a traditional stadium for the first time. This groundbreaking event, set to take place on Friday, will unfold in the heart of Paris, showcasing the city’s iconic landmarks.

    Location and Event Details

    Unlike previous Olympic Games, which have held opening ceremonies inside stadiums, Paris 2024 will use the Seine River as its stage. The ceremony is expected to be a unique and dazzling spectacle, with organizers hinting at a show that will be both bold and celebratory. Spectators will line the riverbanks, as the event will feature a 6km (3.7-mile) parade on water.

    The parade will start from the Austerlitz Bridge and meander past notable landmarks such as the Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Eiffel Tower. It will also pass under several historic bridges, including the Pont des Arts and Pont Neuf. The organizers promise a vibrant mix of music, dance, and performances along the entire route, integrating Paris's historic sites, riverbanks, and the sky.

    Although the complete lineup of performers has not been disclosed, rumors suggest that renowned artists like Celine Dion and Lady Gaga might be involved, though these reports have yet to be confirmed. The artistic vision for the ceremony, led by Thomas Jolly, aims to present a grand "fresco" that celebrates Paris, France, and the Olympic spirit through a combination of athletic and artistic displays.

    Attendance and Seating

    The opening ceremony is set to welcome over 100 heads of state and government, alongside an anticipated 300,000 spectators. Among these, 104,000 will purchase tickets, while 222,000 will receive free invitations. Additionally, many others are expected to find vantage points along the riverbanks.

    Approximately 10,500 athletes will participate in the ceremony, and 80 giant screens will be placed along the route to offer close-up views of both athletes and performances. Notably, basketball superstar LeBron James will be among the athletes carrying the flag for Team USA.

    Security Measures

    Security for the event is of paramount importance, with 45,000 police officers deployed to ensure safety. Special intervention forces and snipers will be positioned on rooftops, and an anti-drone system will guard against aerial threats. The immediate vicinity of the Seine has been restricted since July 18, with local residents and spectators required to use QR codes for access.

    Transportation around the Seine will be heavily restricted, with special permissions needed for cars and the closure of nearby metro stations. Most bridges will be closed, and airspace over Paris will be controlled, except for ceremonial flights.

    Comparison to Past Opening Ceremonies

    The Paris 2024 opening ceremony will be compared to past Olympics, each with its unique flair:

    • Tokyo 2020: Overcame pandemic challenges to deliver a memorable, though subdued, ceremony.
    • Rio 2016: Focused on Brazil’s cultural vibrancy amid financial constraints.
    • London 2012: Featured a grand display including Queen Elizabeth and James Bond actor Daniel Craig
    • Beijing 2008: Captivated nearly a billion viewers with an impressive and intricate ceremony.

    This innovative approach for the Paris 2024 opening ceremony promises to set a new benchmark for future Olympic Games, blending tradition with a fresh, dynamic presentation.

    ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani re-elected to International Olympic Committee calls it 'pride' moment

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
