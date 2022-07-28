Ronaldo to Napoli? Jorge Mendes offers a loan move for Manchester United star

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to push for a departure from Manchester United for a shot to play at Champions League next season. Meanwhile, reports in Italy suggest that the striker's super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered Napoli a loan move.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his way back to England this week, is reportedly determined to leave Manchester United, even as talks with manager Erik ten Hag and club CEO Richard Arnold continue. In June, the Portuguese talisman's camp made it known that he wanted to leave Old Trafford after United missed the Champions League qualification last season. Reports suggest that the 37-year-old's position has not changed despite face-to-face discussions. It is now being said that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has offered Italian club Napoli a loan move for the prolific striker.

According to Ansa Calcio Sport, Mendes reportedly made a formal offer to Napoli. The 37-year-old is reportedly expressed his desire to participate in European football's elite competition next year, but Old Trafford will prevent him from doing so because United did not make the playoffs. As a result, the Red Devils will play in the Europa League, and Erik ten Hag might try to win it in order to return to the Champions League. Also read: 'CR7 not welcome': Atletico Madrid fans protest potential signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

It is unclear, though, if Ronaldo will be a member of that Europa League team. The Portgual international scored 24 goals in his homecoming season and United's new boss may need to find those goals from elsewhere next term.

It's possible that Ronaldo may return to Italy, but it's important to remember that Jacque Talbot claimed in a piece published three weeks ago that Napoli had downplayed the likelihood of a Ronaldo transfer. The requested salary of around 8 million euros for Ronaldo is out of Napoli's budget, meaning that it is almost impossible for the Italian club to pull off a summer move for arguably the best player in the world.

"Napoli believes they won't win the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer after the Portuguese announced his desire to leave Manchester United. Football Transfers has been informed that Napoli feels there is zero chance of nabbing the United attacker in this window," he wrote. Also read: Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Man United shorts

