Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo to Napoli? Jorge Mendes offers a loan move for Manchester United star

    First Published Jul 28, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo continues to push for a departure from Manchester United for a shot to play at Champions League next season. Meanwhile, reports in Italy suggest that the striker's super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered Napoli a loan move.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his way back to England this week, is reportedly determined to leave Manchester United, even as talks with manager Erik ten Hag and club CEO Richard Arnold continue. In June, the Portuguese talisman's camp made it known that he wanted to leave Old Trafford after United missed the Champions League qualification last season. Reports suggest that the 37-year-old's position has not changed despite face-to-face discussions. It is now being said that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has offered Italian club Napoli a loan move for the prolific striker.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to Ansa Calcio Sport, Mendes reportedly made a formal offer to Napoli. The 37-year-old is reportedly expressed his desire to participate in European football's elite competition next year, but Old Trafford will prevent him from doing so because United did not make the playoffs. As a result, the Red Devils will play in the Europa League, and Erik ten Hag might try to win it in order to return to the Champions League. 

    Also read: 'CR7 not welcome': Atletico Madrid fans protest potential signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is unclear, though, if Ronaldo will be a member of that Europa League team. The Portgual international scored 24 goals in his homecoming season and United's new boss may need to find those goals from elsewhere next term.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It's possible that Ronaldo may return to Italy, but it's important to remember that Jacque Talbot claimed in a piece published three weeks ago that Napoli had downplayed the likelihood of a Ronaldo transfer. The requested salary of around 8 million euros for Ronaldo is out of Napoli's budget, meaning that it is almost impossible for the Italian club to pull off a summer move for arguably the best player in the world.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Napoli believes they won't win the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer after the Portuguese announced his desire to leave Manchester United. Football Transfers has been informed that Napoli feels there is zero chance of nabbing the United attacker in this window," he wrote.

    Also read: Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Man United shorts

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although players typically get their wish to leave a club, Ronaldo's professionalism will be put to the test in the coming weeks. There is a potential Ten Hag won't want the 37-year-old around for the upcoming season if he is going to have a detrimental impact on the rest of the club, even though the Red Devils are sticking to its guns on their Ronaldo stance and insisting that the player is not for sale.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim with consistent heroic performance-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim for consistent heroic performance

    football Barcelona's summer signings: La Liga President Tebas says club 'on the right track' snt

    Barcelona's summer signings: La Liga President Tebas says club 'on the right track'

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: It was bittersweet - Shubman Gill on missing his maiden ODI century-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: 'It was bittersweet' - Shubman Gill on missing maiden ODI century

    IND vs WI 2022: Rahul Dravid hails young India professionalism post 3-0 ODI clean sweep against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Rahul Dravid hails young India's 'professionalism' post 3-0 ODI clean sweep

    football Juventus star Paul Pogba may have played his last game of 2022; could miss Qatar World Cup snt

    Juventus star Paul Pogba may have played his last game of 2022; could miss Qatar World Cup

    Recent Stories

    Partha Chatterjee sacked as minister over West Bengal SSC recruitment scam gcw

    Partha Chatterjee sacked from all ministries over SSC recruitment scam

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim with consistent heroic performance-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim for consistent heroic performance

    Teacher caught taking massage from student: suspended after video went viral - gps

    Teacher caught taking massage from student: suspended after video went viral

    Vikrant Rona LEAKED Online: Kichcha Sudeep's film is available on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and more RBA

    Vikrant Rona LEAKED Online: Kichcha Sudeep's film is available on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and more

    Sexy photos and video Esha Gupta shows off curves in black gown drb

    Sexy photos and video: Esha Gupta shows off curves in black gown

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon