    Courtois' heroics to Batshuayi goal - 4 breathtaking moments from Belgium's World Cup 2022 win over Canada

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 2:27 AM IST

    Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' heroics and Michy Batshuayi's goal ensured Belgium registered a 1-0 win against Canada in their Group F clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Here's a look at 4 breathtaking moments from the game at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium:

    Belgium faced Canada, who returned to the World Cup after a 36-year absence, in their Qatar 2022 Group F clash at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday. The game was expected to be a cakewalk for the Red Devils, but Canada fought bravely. However, it wasn't enough as Belgium registered a 1-0 win, sparking massive jubilation among fans of the country.

    Here's a look at the top 4 moments from the Belgium vs Canada clash:

    Peter Drury on commentary box

    Veteran commentator Peter Drury, who has been sorely missed by Premier League fans in UK, India and several other countries, was behind the mic for Belgium vs Canada clash. His words, "Belgium for the fulfilment of a nation's dream, Canada a nation's dream fulfilled," were poetic enough to set the tone for the clash.

    Courtois' comes to the rescue

    After less than ten minutes of play, the Canadians' strong start was rewarded when Yannick Carrasco was determined to have used his arm to block Tajon Buchanan's shot in the penalty area. Alphonso Davies took the penalty kick, but Thibaut Courtois made a superb save low to his right-hand side. This was the 30-year-old legend's 6th save out of the last 10 penalties faced.

    Michy Batshuayi's sensational goal

    After dominating the first half, Canada was unable to capitalise on their advantage before being exposed by a straightforward ball over the top of the defence. Michy Batshuayi spun in behind Kamal Miller and scored on the half-volley in the 43rd minute of the clash, beating the diving Milan Borjan.

    Courtois does it again

    In the 80th minute of the clash, a cross from Johnston landed right on Cyle Larin's head, who directed it to the far post only to see the sensational Belgian goalkeeper leap to his right and snatch the ball with both hands. This was Canada's real chance to equalise, but the men in white could not find their way past the Real Madrid icon's gloves once again.

