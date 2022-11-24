The great wall of Belgium! Fans go berserk after Courtois saves penalty in World Cup 2022 tie against Canada

Belgium and Real Madrid's iconic goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a sensational save to deny Canada's Alphonso Davies a goal from the penalty spot during their Group F clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022, sparking massive excitement among fans.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, the hero of the Champions League 2022 final, proved his worth again, this time for his country.

During Belgium's Group F clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022 against Canada, the 30-year-old goalkeeper's reputation was at stake when the latter was awarded a penalty after Tajon Buchanan's shot hit the wrist of Belgium's Yannick Carrasco.

Also read: Peter Drury magic again! Fans elated to hear poetic commentator during Belgium vs Canada World Cup 2022 clash

Canada's Alphonso Davies took his time to think, and in front of him was Belgium's 'brick wall'. But Courtois held his nerve and made a sensational save, denying the men in white a goal. The rebound went back to Davies, but at an awkward angle.

Belgium players and fans erupted in massive jubilation as Courtois proved why he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. As expected, supporters of the Real Madrid legend took to Twitter to shower their praises on the goalie.

"The great wall of Belgium," noted one fan, while another added, "Courtois kept Belgium in the game at a difficult period when Canada were cooking them and now Belgium are winning. Best in the world."

Also read: Gonda is the new Ochoa! Meme fest after Japan goalie's heroics against Germany in World Cup 2022 wins hearts

"Thibaut Courtois will forever remain the greatest goalkeeper of all time. What a save!" said another supporter.

A fourth remarked, "Thibaut Courtois has saved 5 of the 9 penalties he faced in 2022. The best goalkeeper in the world for a reason."

Here's a look at the reactions and memes following Courtois' sensational penalty save: