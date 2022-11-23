Gonda is the new Ochoa! Meme fest after Japan goalie's heroics against Germany in World Cup 2022 wins hearts

Japan came from behind to shock Germany with a 2-1 win in their Group E clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Japanese goalkeeper Shūichi Gonda was one of the team's standout players as his heroics at the goalpost denied the Germans several chances.

A day after Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina with a 2-1 win comes another shocking result at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Japan came from behind to shock former champions Germany as they registered a 2-1 victory in their Group E clash at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

After Ilkay Gundogan's penalty in the 33rd minute of the clash, the Japanese came out strong in the second half with goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano. One standout player for the Asian country was goalkeeper Shūichi Gonda, who won the hearts of fans worldwide with his spectacular saves.

Several fans called him the 'new Ochoa' after the Mexico goalkeeper produced a stellar show on Tuesday, including denying Poland's Robert Lewandowski a penalty in their clash.

"4 saves in 20 seconds and now Japan found 1-1. Okay, i changed my mind, this goalkeeper Gonda is MOTM right now. He stopped Germany today, kept his team in the game," said one fan on Twitter.

Another enthusiast said, "Gonda might actually be the 2022 Ochoa...," while a third asked, "Is that Gonda or Ochoa?"

"Japanese keeper Gonda is doing his best Ochoa impersonation," said another supporter.

Here's a look at some of the other reactions and the meme fest that followed after Japan registered an emphatic win over Germany in Doha: