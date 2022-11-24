Peter Drury magic again! Fans elated to hear poetic commentator during Belgium vs Canada World Cup 2022 clash

Peter Drury, known by many as the most articulate commentator in the football world, provided commentary during Belgium's clash against Canada at the Qatar World Cup 2022, sparking immense jubilation among fans.

Premier League fans know the renowned Peter Drury's voice and commentary's value to a high-stakes game. He is modern football's most intelligent and poetic commentator. Since moving to provide his voice to American viewers at the beginning of the league season this year, the 54-year-old has been missed by a number of fans across the globe.

Now an official commentator for NBC Sports, Peter Drury took the mic during Belgium vs Canada clash in the Qatar World Cup 2022, sparking tremendous excitement among football enthusiasts who have missed the veteran's commentary leading into the showpiece event. The poetic genius had earlier commentated during Monday's Senegal clash against the Netherlands.

"Belgium for the fulfilment of a nation's dream, Canada a nation's dream fulfilled," he said as he took the mic for the Group F clash at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. "We have learnt in the early days of the world cup that all things are possible," Peter Drury said in another moment during the early half of the game.

Fans expect more such poetic lines from Peter Drury throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022. "Peter Drury makes you feel like you in the stadium, what an iconic commentator," noted one supporter.

Another fan added, "Hearing Peter Drury's voice in commentary again after such a long time, brings a huge smile to me and makes Football so much more exciting."

"I would DIE for Peter Drury, I’m tired of this Latino gentleman, he screamed goal !!!!!!!!!! after every goal in the Spain match , all 7!" remarked a third enthusiast.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter: