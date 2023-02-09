Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coupe de France 2022-23: 'It's time to shut our mouths' - Marquinhos livid as PSG goes down to Marseille

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Coupe de France 2022-23: PSG was ousted in the pre-quarters by Olympique de Marseille following a 1-2 loss away from home on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Marquinhos was livid with the same and urged his side to accept the reality.

    French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was handed a reality check on Wednesday. As it travelled to take on Olympique de Marseille in the pre-quarters of the 2022-23 Coupe de France, the visitors were made to toil and eventually succumb to a slender 1-2 defeat, thus crashing out of the event.

    While Alexis Sánchez (31st) and Ruslan Malinovsky (57th) were the scorers for the hosts, the Parisians saw their lone goal arriving from defender Sergio Ramos at the stroke of half-time. In the meantime, defender Marquinhos was livid following PSG's pre-mature ouster from the tournament and asked his teammates to accept the reality instead of finding excuses.

    Speaking with beIN SPORTS post loss, Marquinhos articulated, "We missed things. It's time to shut our mouths. We must improve greatly if we want to do good things this season. A title that is going away, it hurts. We're disgusted."

    "We knew they would do a lot of pressing. We didn't manage to pass their lines any faster. We made a few mistakes that cost us dearly. We know what we need to improve. It's a defeat that hurts because it's a cup match against our great rival. We wanted to return to Paris with victory and qualification. We have to do better, continue to work and go forward," Marquinhos further told France 3.

    On the other hand, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier kept calm and worded, "It's a big disappointment. The Coupe de France was one of our goals. A great Marseille team beat us. It wasn't easy. Once behind, we created very few favourable situations. In preparation for this match, there was the ambition to qualify."

    "We must learn lessons from this match. We didn't have enough chances in the second half. We have to be more dangerous. The players are disappointed and overwhelmed. It's not the time to talk angrily. We have to keep working, focus on ourselves," concluded Galtier.

