    EPL 2022-23: 'Jadon Sancho is on the way back' - Erik ten Hag after Man United's hard-fought draw vs Leeds

    EPL 2022-23: Manchester United settled for a tough 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday. However, Jadon Sancho was back to the scoring sheet, and club boss Erik ten Hag was all-praise for him.

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    English giant Manchester United was tested against a relegation-threatened Leeds United during the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. The hosts slumped behind by a couple of goals from Wilfried Gnonto (1st) and Raphaël Varane (OG, 48th) before bouncing back through strikes from Marcus Rashford (62nd) and Jadon Sancho (70th).

    While the Red Devils might have been dealt with a blow to its faint title hopes, head coach Erik Ten Hag was all-praise for Sancho, who showed promising signs of improvement, asserting that the Englishman was back to his best and would get even better in the coming days.

    After the draw, ten Hag told Sky Sports, "I wanted a different dynamic. At that moment, we weren't in the game. Luckily it succeeded because we scored two goals. We're thrilled. He's on the way back. We know he's a magnificent player. I think he can consistently have a big impact but must work hard. It will motivate him to get more. I enjoyed it, especially for him. It will strengthen him."

    As for the match, the Dutchman was livid with the slow start by his side and framed, "It's mixed feelings. Of course, in the end, we were happy to win a point – but we dropped two points. It's a terrible start, unacceptable, especially in a derby. You have to be ready to battle and take responsibility. We didn't do that. I have to complement the team and their resilience to fight back. We made two great team goals."

    "We knew before how they would play with attitude and style. We didn't know what system they would play, but you have to be ready and read the game. You have to win your battles. That is for everyone to take responsibility. If you win those individual battles, you will win this game," concluded ten Hag.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
