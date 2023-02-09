Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo or Messi; Haaland or Mbappe? Fernando Torres picks the present and future stars

    Former Spanish footballer and Atletico Madrid Juvenil A manager Fernando Torres has chosen between Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    The football world is always gripped by an age-old debate - who is the true G.O.A.T between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? The two legends of the game have enthralled fans for years and continue to do so even in their late 30s. 

    The Al-Nassr star has struggled this season and moved from Manchester United to the Saudi Arabian club after a fallout with the bosses at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has had a stellar year, including clinching Argentina's third World Cup glory. 

    Also read: Ronaldinho sends message to Messi as Barcelona icon cherishes Argentine's World Cup 2022 triumph

    Even as the debate rages on, former Spanish footballer Fernando Torres has chosen between the Portuguese and Argentine icons. Popularly known as El Nino, the Atletico Madrid Juvenil A manager chose Messi over Ronaldo. The former Atletico Madrid star often went face-to-face against the Argentine during the 35-year-old legend's stint at Barcelona.

    The Spaniard picked between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, Steven Gerard and Frank Lampard, Rafa Benitez and Jose Mourinho, and more.

    Here's a look at the 38-year-old icon's responses:

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Lionel Messi

    Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe? Erling Haaland

    Robert Lewandowski or Luis Suarez? Luis Suarez

    Anfield or Stamford Bridge? Anfield

    Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard? Steven Gerrard

    Rafa Benitez or Jose Mourinho? Rafa Benitez

    Fernando Torres or David Villa? David Villa

    Also read: Revealed: Zanetti spoke to Messi over possibility of joining Inter Milan after Barcelona exit

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
