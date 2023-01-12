League Cup 2022-23: Semi-final draw made; here's who is playing who and when

League Cup 2022-23: The quarterfinals were done and dusted on Wednesday. The same day saw the draw for the semis being made. Check out who is playing who and when.

The 2022-23 League Cup has edged close to its business end phase. This week, the quarterfinals were done and dusted. While Manchester United trounced Charlton Athletic, Newcastle United dominated Leicester City, whereas Nottingham Forest eeked out Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties, followed by Southampton stunning English champion Manchester City. As the four teams make their way into the semis, the draw for the same was made on Wednesday night. Thus, below you can check out the details regarding the draw. The League Cup semis draw: Who plays who?

Southampton vs Newcastle

Nottingham vs United

When will the League Cup semis be played?

The semis will be played over two legs later this month and early next month. While the opening leg will be played on the week of January 23, the second leg happens on the week of January 30. The team drawn first plays commences its opening leg at home.

When and where is the League Cup Final?

The League Cup Final will be played on February 26 at Wembley Stadium in London.

