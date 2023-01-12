Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    League Cup 2022-23: Semi-final draw made; here's who is playing who and when

    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    League Cup 2022-23: The quarterfinals were done and dusted on Wednesday. The same day saw the draw for the semis being made. Check out who is playing who and when.

    Image credit: Getty

    The 2022-23 League Cup has edged close to its business end phase. This week, the quarterfinals were done and dusted. While Manchester United trounced Charlton Athletic, Newcastle United dominated Leicester City, whereas Nottingham Forest eeked out Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties, followed by Southampton stunning English champion Manchester City. As the four teams make their way into the semis, the draw for the same was made on Wednesday night. Thus, below you can check out the details regarding the draw.

    The League Cup semis draw: Who plays who?
    Southampton vs Newcastle
    Nottingham vs United

    ALSO READ: League Cup 2022-23 - Guardiola blames City's 'under-preparedness' for quarterfinal exit vs Southampton

    Image credit: Getty

    When will the League Cup semis be played?
    The semis will be played over two legs later this month and early next month. While the opening leg will be played on the week of January 23, the second leg happens on the week of January 30. The team drawn first plays commences its opening leg at home.

    Image credit: Getty

    When and where is the League Cup Final?
    The League Cup Final will be played on February 26 at Wembley Stadium in London.

    ALSO READ: 'It's Ola, not Hola Felix!' - Meme fest explodes after Chelsea confirm signing of Portuguese 'artist' on loan

    Image credit: Getty

    Where to watch the League Cup?
    Unfortunately, there is no live coverage of the League Cup in India by any broadcaster. However, you can stay tuned to Newsable for all the updates on the competition.

