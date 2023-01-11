'It's Ola, not Hola Felix!': Meme fest explodes after Chelsea confirm signing of Portuguese 'artist' on loan

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Portuguese forward Joao Felix from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of 2022-23 season.

In what has sparked massive excitement among Chelsea supporters, the Blues on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Portuguese forward Joao Felix from La Liga side Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old 'artist' has moved to Stamford Bridge on a loan deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

In response to a disappointing run of performances that saw them win just two of their last ten games and drop them to 10th place in the Premier League standings, Graham Potter has moved to add Felix to his team.

"I grew up thinking about being a professional footballer. I am a player that wants to have the ball and play with happiness. I am really excited and it's a dream come true," said Felix in his introductory video on the club's social media handles.

Although Atletico has also stated that Félix has signed a new contract with the club until 2027 before his temporary move to England, The Athletic claimed on Monday that Chelsea would pay roughly 11 million euros for the six-month loan agreement.

Felix signed for Atletico Madrid from Benfica for 126 million euros in 2019, becoming the fourth-most expensive transfer in the history of the game, but his time at the Wanda Metropolitano has been mixed with highs and lows.

Under Diego Simeone, the Portuguese forward has been in and out of the team, scoring 34 goals and dishing out 18 assists in 131 games. In 2021, he assisted the club in winning La Liga. The playmaker also scored four goals in 28 international matches for his nation.

Chelsea fans are ecstatic to have Felix onboard, but football enthusiasts mocked the club for introducing the Portuguese player with #HolaFelix instead of #OlaFelix, noting that the 23-year-old is not Spanish! Other fans welcomed the move, and hoped he will bring a fresh air of relief at Stamford Bridge as the club tries to make their way into the Top 4 this season.

"Most talented player we've had since Hazard," noted one Chelsea fan, while another added, "Who is the creator? This won't make me cash out my bet yet until a creator is signed."

