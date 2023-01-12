Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    League Cup 2022-23: Guardiola blames City's 'under-preparedness' for quarterfinal exit vs Southampton

    League Cup 2022-23: Manchester City suffered a shock 0-2 exit to Southampton in the quarterfinal on Wednesday. Meanwhile, visiting boss Pep Guardiola has blamed his side's "under-preparedness" for the collapse.

    Reigning English champion Manchester City was considered an outright favourite to make it to the 2022-23 League Cup semis. However, on Wednesday, as it faced off against Southampton away from home in the quarterfinal, its journey came to an unexpected halt as the hosts breezed past with a 2-0 conquest, thanks to strikes from Sékou Mara and Moussa Djenepo in the 23rd and 28th minutes, thanks to assists from Lyanco and Romeo Lavia respectively. Following the loss, the Cityzens' head coach Pep Guardiola was distraught, considering his side's "under-preparedness" for the tie and warned his boys to learn lessons ahead of their Old Trafford visit to face crosstown rival Manchester United in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday.

    Speaking to Sky Sports following the defeat, Guardiola mentioned, "The better team won. We didn't play well. We didn't play well at the start. There are many games you can start, not good but recover, and we didn't do it. When you are not prepared to play this game, you arrive one inch late and don't score a goal. When you are prepared, you score the goal. Tonight was a bad night. The opponent was better, so we must congratulate them. To win games, you have to deserve it, and tonight we didn't deserve it."

    Lecturing about the upcoming Manchester derby on Saturday, Guardiola cited, "It's a different competition, but of course, if we perform in this way, we don't have a chance. I know the momentum they have. For many years they've been looking forward to being in this position. We know exactly what to do to play better, and we'll try to do it."

    "It was a bad night [for City vs Southampton]. I know them quite well. We didn't get close to what we were. Three days after facing Chelsea, I've nothing to say. They were better. We must congratulate them and accept it. We must be prepared for every game when we play for Manchester City. Today, we were not," concluded Guardiola.

